How the real departure of Meghan and Harry affects the battle against the tabloids

Will be Meghan markle Y Prince HarryDoes the real exit impact your legal battle against the tabloids of the United Kingdom?
The couple announced Wednesday that "they intend to step back as members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen." They also said that "they plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America." The last movement of Meghan and Harry, unprecedented in the history of the royal family, occurs amid months of rumors that the two planned to move from the United Kingdom, where the duchess has often been the target of the negative press .
Last fall, while the couple toured southern Africa with their young son Archie harrison, the Duke of Sussex called the British tabloids for his "ruthless,quot; campaign against his wife. Then they sued several of them:The mail on Sunday, for publishing parts of a private letter that Meghan had written to her separate father Thomas Markleand the owners of Sun Y Mirror, for the alleged hacking of Harry's phone.
"The announcement (about a setback of the royal family) will certainly affect your case, even if it is not strictly treated legally," said the lawyer or legal professional in the United Kingdom. Joshua Schuermann from the London firm Briffa told E! Thursday news. "The first effect they will undoubtedly feel will be the funding. That will affect the way they carry out the litigation."
"It is worth noting that they had already been using a different law firm than the family usually uses in defamation matters," he continued. "They had already based on their own initiative, instead of doing things the way the royal family would normally prescribe them. So, maybe they were already planning this or maybe it's a happy coincidence, so it's not as if they had to start from scratch now. "
He added: "Even outside the legal fees, there would have been a level of support and advice and public relations that would have been made available to them. I think it is safe to say the level of support they would have received as main members of the royal family would have been available to them in their entirety. "
Nevertheless, Stephen WelfareAs a partner of Royds Withy King Solicitors in the United Kingdom, he offered a different perspective.
"The short answer is no, it won't affect Meghan's legal case," he told E! News. "Her statement is, in general terms, that her privacy has been invaded. She enjoys such human rights regardless of her status as a member of the British royal family, and in any case because the lower the profile of a person, the less Public interest exists. It is in your private life. However, being married to His Royal Highness Prince Harry will make it of public interest anyway. "
Schuermann said Markle and Harry probably expect their movement to strengthen their legal case.
"There is always an act of balance between the public interest and the right to private and family life of an individual," he said. "They will probably be arguing that by stepping back from their duties to the royal family, they will no longer be of public interest and the details of their private life will no longer be of public interest as much."
"I think there is, however, an argument to say that certainly, as it is now, they are still likely to fall within the reach of the public interest. This could change within five or ten years if they manage to get out of public life. But as it stands, I don't think this necessarily affects your legal position too much. "