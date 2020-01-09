How the real departure of Meghan and Harry affects the battle against the tabloids

Will be Meghan markle Y Prince HarryDoes the real exit impact your legal battle against the tabloids of the United Kingdom?

The couple announced Wednesday that "they intend to step back as members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen." They also said that "they plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America." The last movement of Meghan and Harry, unprecedented in the history of the royal family, occurs amid months of rumors that the two planned to move from the United Kingdom, where the duchess has often been the target of the negative press .

Last fall, while the couple toured southern Africa with their young son Archie harrison, the Duke of Sussex called the British tabloids for his "ruthless,quot; campaign against his wife. Then they sued several of them:The mail on Sunday, for publishing parts of a private letter that Meghan had written to her separate father Thomas Markleand the owners of Sun Y Mirror, for the alleged hacking of Harry's phone.

"The announcement (about a setback of the royal family) will certainly affect your case, even if it is not strictly treated legally," said the lawyer or legal professional in the United Kingdom. Joshua Schuermann from the London firm Briffa told E! Thursday news. "The first effect they will undoubtedly feel will be the funding. That will affect the way they carry out the litigation."