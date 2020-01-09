How RHONJ's cast feels about Teresa pouring water on Jennifer

Play with fire and your designer bag could burn. Disagree with Teresa Giudice You can run a comparable risk: less flame, similar concept.

Teresa was in her arms during the new episode yesterday, which saw the Royal Housewives of New Jersey Maven picking up sides without admitting it after Danielle Staub Y Margaret Josephs& # 39; explosive fight that pulls the hair, incinerates the bag. After the increasingly volatile altercation of his castmates last week, Bravo's personality was offered an ultimatum. "It's (Danielle) or me," said Margaret.

Arguing that it was Margaret who poured a full glass of water on Danielle's head (before the latter Housewives the star proceeded to dump the contents of Josephs Valentino bag in a $ 600 candle and then grabbed it by the extensions), Teresa came out in defense of Staub because they are now friends. Margaret was injured and described Teresa's behavior as "shame,quot;, words that did not go well for the matriarch of Giudice when Jennifer Aydin conveyed the feeling to her in Melissa GorgaFashion show.

"Am I a shame? She is a shame," Teresa said, referring again to the situation of drinking over her head. "I don't think the water was that important," Jennifer shrugged. Then Teresa nailed Ayden with the contents of her own glass of water, at that moment.