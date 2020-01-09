How RHONJ's cast feels about Teresa pouring water on Jennifer

Play with fire and your designer bag could burn. Disagree with Teresa Giudice You can run a comparable risk: less flame, similar concept.
Teresa was in her arms during the new episode yesterday, which saw the Royal Housewives of New Jersey Maven picking up sides without admitting it after Danielle Staub Y Margaret Josephs& # 39; explosive fight that pulls the hair, incinerates the bag. After the increasingly volatile altercation of his castmates last week, Bravo's personality was offered an ultimatum. "It's (Danielle) or me," said Margaret.
Arguing that it was Margaret who poured a full glass of water on Danielle's head (before the latter Housewives the star proceeded to dump the contents of Josephs Valentino bag in a $ 600 candle and then grabbed it by the extensions), Teresa came out in defense of Staub because they are now friends. Margaret was injured and described Teresa's behavior as "shame,quot;, words that did not go well for the matriarch of Giudice when Jennifer Aydin conveyed the feeling to her in Melissa GorgaFashion show.
"Am I a shame? She is a shame," Teresa said, referring again to the situation of drinking over her head. "I don't think the water was that important," Jennifer shrugged. Then Teresa nailed Ayden with the contents of her own glass of water, at that moment.
"You like that?" Giudice asked before throwing the glass on the bar. "It's just water!"
Teresa was trying to "prove a point," he reasoned, but Margaret didn't seem to understand what it was (even Jennifer, who clearly wasn't very happy with her wet clothes, said she didn't respond by dragging Teresa across the room with her tail of horse). During his interview after the previous show, Josephs insisted that each water launch incident was completely different from the other.
"I think you are comparing apples with oranges," he said, and then compared the impact of hair pulling to "having a car accident,quot; in the middle of another sitting after the show. "(Jennifer and Teresa) weren't arguing. Teresa was being dramatic … she has difficulties, you know, making analogies," Margaret continued, emphasizing the seriousness of Danielle's pull.
"I woke up the next day, my head hurt. I couldn't move my neck," he recalled. "And when I went to the doctor the next day, they told me: & # 39; She could have broken your neck, that's how hard she pulled it." Then, she was very, very violent. "
Although Teresa did not comment during her own interview after the program with Jennifer and Dolores Catania, the subject of his spontaneous soaking eventually told the camera that his subsequent discomfort while watching Envy's walkway changed his mind about intentional water spillage as a general problem.
"I said," Damn it, the dog showed a point & # 39; "he concluded. And that's more or less where we are with him Rhonj shock between actors right now.
Tune in to the Royal Housewives of New JerseyThe next episode on Wednesday, January 15 at 8 p.m. in Bravo!
(E! And Bravo are part of the NBCUniversal family).