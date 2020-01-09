How long is Logan Couture out? Chronology of the injury, return date, latest updates on the shark star

The San Jose Sharks will be without their captain in the foreseeable future.

Logan Couture went awkwardly on the boards on Tuesday while fighting for the record with St. Louis Blues defender Vince Dunn, fracturing his left ankle.

Immediately after crashing into the boards, Couture remained on the ice, visibly sore.

"They could see that my ankle got (at the tables) at a strange angle and they thought that was what he did." Couture said after the news of the injury was reported Thursday. "It was a strange move and he pushed me a little when I didn't expect it and it's my fault. I have to protect myself a little more, hard on the boards like that. So I take responsibility for not protecting myself in the right way."

Couture was reportedly wearing a walking boot after leaving the game with a lower body injury, but has since been ruled out for several weeks.

How long will Logan Couture be out?

Initial reports list Couture "several weeks," but Pierre LeBrun estimates from TSN At least six weeks before his return.

"It's worrisome big time, even if it's just a couple of games or whatever," said Sharks interim head coach Bob Boughner after the 3-2 loss. "He is a catalyst for our offense, penalties and everything. It will be a difficult defeat … When such a guy falls, everyone is very shocked."

Couture leads the team with 36 points (14 goals, 22 assists) in 45 games this season.

Chronology of injuries of Logan Couture

The Shark captain left with 12 minutes and 27 seconds remaining in the second period on January 7 with a lower body injury.

On Thursday, January 9, the team announced that Couture will leave several weeks with a small fracture in the left ankle that will be "continually reassessed."

This article will be updated with news about injuries as it becomes available.