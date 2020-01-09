How Khloe Kardashian is supporting Rob in the custody battle of Blac Chyna

Khloe Kardashian She will always be the protective older sister.
As a little brother Rob kardashian navigate a custody battle with ex Kardashian dream, the Good American designer intervenes to support him in any way possible. A source tells E! Khloe and mom news Kris Jenner They are "especially worried and intervene to do what they can for Rob and Dream."
If this is inviting Dream over for game appointments with True thompson and the rest of Kardashian-Jenner's grandchildren or giving a shoulder to the younger Kardashian for support, Khloe in particular is taking an active role in this situation. "Khloe has always had a special place for Dream and has almost been like a second mother to her," the source explains. "She always makes a great effort to include Dream in everything and wants to give her the same things that True and her cousins can experience."
Since both Khloe and Kris spend a lot of time with Dream, they have also witnessed the child's experiences. The source says that "they have seen clear changes in their behavior,quot; when they return from visiting Blac Chyna's house.
Like E! The previously reported news, Khloe stated in sealed court documents that his 3-year-old daughter becomes "decidedly more aggressive,quot; after spending time with Chyna, and has heard the boy say he doesn't want to go home.
The source says that Khloe "breaks the heart,quot; for her niece, who currently spends the same time at her parents' homes. And Rob is as heartbroken as his sister. A source said earlier that he is "very worried,quot; about his daughter.
Because of the emotional effects this has had on the family, Khloe and Kris are "helping Rob get to the bottom and fight for custody."
The informant adds: "They support you and will support you all the time talking to lawyers and presenting your case."
In a statement to E! News, Blac Chyna's lawyer called Rob's accusations "absolutely absurd."
She adds: "Chyna has already overcome many unfounded, malicious and anonymous calls to Child Protective Services who falsely claimed that she is not a fit mother. On the contrary, Chyna is a devoted mother who loves her two children: King Cairo and Dream Renee. "More than anything in this world."
