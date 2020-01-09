How Kelli Giddish remained present for the SVU hostage episode

Tell Law and order: SVUDetective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is in trouble in season 21, the mid-season premiere is an understatement. When viewers last registered with this member of an elite squad, their therapy session was interrupted by former policeman Frank Bucci (Nicholas Turturro) and was taken hostage.
In the mid-season finale of 2019, Bucci was desperate for the SVU squad to bring Getz (Vincent Kratheiser) to justice and take their two daughters from the clutches of the billionaire predator. Then, he grabbed Rollins in hopes of forcing the police to act and arrest him. What follows is an intense experience for Rollins and his co-workers, as they have the task of working against the clock to end the hostage situation and catch Getz.
Giddish said while filming the episode, she tried to stay in the moment as much as possible so that her feelings appeared on the screen.
"Whatever is happening at the moment you let it affect you and point you with a gun to your head, it affects you. (Laughter). It really makes you feel how close the four walls are around you and how They make you feel handcuffed, they don't have the control, they're desperate to grab a leg, and it's a strange situation because I think they feel sympathy for Bucci’s cause Rollins is known for doing some dishonest things. here, but if you are protecting your two daughters, it makes sense: I understand how far you are willing to go to help them and save them, "Giddish told E! News.
Giddish has two children of his own and said he "absolutely,quot; thought of them while filming scenes in which Rollins was distraught.
"I think there was a line, & # 39; I have a 3-year-old daughter who gets up in the middle of the night. If I'm not there, she'll be … & # 39; – You can't help but go (see shudders.) I would hate my 4-year-old son to wake up and not know where I am. So, certainly, if you let any kind of real life in, it would be a puddle on the floor, "he said.
If you were watching the first part and you have shadows of Jeffrey EpsteinWell you know SVU He likes to tear from the headlines. Executive producer Warren leight He said he wanted viewers to really see the insidiosity of serial and privileged predators.
"The only thing I enjoy about this episode is that there is no time for our boys to relax, we don't want people to know that we are investigating, we are afraid of our own DA. Maybe Mrs. Hadid will say something wrong for people who they are above it, which may turn it off. We reach a point of complete paranoia when dealing with these guys, "Leight said.
When planning the two participants, Leight consulted a real member of the special victims unit and hence obtained the title of the episodes. "He says:‘ Warren, they just know they can't be responsible. No matter what you throw at them, they know they will never be responsible, "Leight said. "And that's a tough guy to chase."
The mid-season premiere also changes some scripts for SVU. The hostage police story is one they have done before, but what happens when the character sympathizes? More than 21 seasons, SVU He has told countless stories from the point of view of the survivor, but what about the family dealing with the circumstances? Bucci is desperate to catch Getz and save his family.
"I thought the interesting thing we did was tell a story from the point of view of the father of one of the girls … it is a bit daunting to show again and again what happens to the girls who are trapped in it.", Leight said. To achieve this, SVU He used a cold to show that Bucci's daughter was "corrupted,quot; and assaulted within 10 days. "To understand what the other perspective of what he likes from the father's point of view is to see this guy get away with it and see him walk," he said.
Does Bucci achieve its goal? Tune in to find out.
