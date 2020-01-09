How Kelli Giddish remained present for the SVU hostage episode

Tell Law and order: SVUDetective Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) is in trouble in season 21, the mid-season premiere is an understatement. When viewers last registered with this member of an elite squad, their therapy session was interrupted by former policeman Frank Bucci (Nicholas Turturro) and was taken hostage.

In the mid-season finale of 2019, Bucci was desperate for the SVU squad to bring Getz (Vincent Kratheiser) to justice and take their two daughters from the clutches of the billionaire predator. Then, he grabbed Rollins in hopes of forcing the police to act and arrest him. What follows is an intense experience for Rollins and his co-workers, as they have the task of working against the clock to end the hostage situation and catch Getz.

Giddish said while filming the episode, she tried to stay in the moment as much as possible so that her feelings appeared on the screen.