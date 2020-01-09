How blackmail and harassment forced Pakistani women to leave university | Women rights

Balochistan, Pakistan – Rahila * had broken the deadline for submitting his application for admission to the University of Balochistan, and he feared he would now have to wait months before he could reapply.

However, a teacher in the pharmacy department offered to help her submit her forms and obtain admission to the university, the main institute of higher education in the southwestern Pakistani province, for which she is named.

However, after completing the forms, she alleges that the same teacher began harassing her by sending her text messages, mainly at night, and threatened to cancel her admission when she did not respond.

"By his words, I could say that his intentions were not good," said Rahila, 20. "I felt very strange about it. I used to call him & # 39; sir & # 39; with so much respect to his face, and he turned out to be a creepy and inappropriate person. At that moment, I lost confidence in myself."

Rahila's experience is just one of many cases of alleged sexual harassment at this government-run university, where accusations have been made that university officials used CCTV images of male and female students who mixed to extort and blackmail them.

Balochistan has a female literacy rate of 33.5 percent, and parents who refuse to send their daughters to school often mention the danger of bullying. According to the country's statistics office, only 5.07 percent of the approximately 102 million women in Pakistan complete the university.

In October last year, the Baluchistan High Court ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to investigate the charges against university officials, and ordered the officials to submit a full report on the charges of blackmail.

The news of the scandal led Javed Iqbal, the vice chancellor of the university, to resign, and many parents took their daughters out of the university.

"All the struggle that people made for the education of women has suffered a setback of 20 or 30 years due to this scandal," said Shain Taj Raisani, 26, an MPhil student at the university.

"Girls who entered the field of education with their opinions now feel threatened."

Education is a key battlefield

Baluchistan, the largest but least populated province in Pakistan, is rich in mineral resources and houses a port at the heart of the $ 60 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project that runs across the country.

However, the province is one of the least developed parts of the country, with its vast and rugged terrain sparsely populated by small cities and towns.

Education is a key battlefield. According to the Pakistan Statistical Office, less than 12 percent women in Balochistan He passed elementary school.

Many say the recent scandal has led to more parents taking their daughters out of higher education.

Protesters hold banners during a demonstration at the University of Baluchistan (File: Al Jazeera)

"A shelter (university) is like a home … if your daughter is not safe at school, then her parents will not let her study at the university," said Mahrang Baloch, 25, a student at the Faculty of Bolan Medicine, located in the provincial capital Quetta, he added.

Campus Security

Home of approximately 10,000 students, The University of Baluchistan is not the typical university campus. Located on Sariab Road, in the southern neighborhood of Quetta, the area has often been the site of suicide attacks or targeted attacks against security forces or, occasionally, university officials.

"Many professors have been victims of this terrorism in the past 12 years," said a senior FIA official investigating the case of the video scandal. "Both teachers and students have been martyred. We have lost too many people," the officer said. who wished to remain anonymous, told Al Jazeera.

CCTV cameras have been installed throughout the campus to protect students and faculty from that threat, and both police and paramilitary soldiers are stationed throughout the university.

However, students fear that widespread campus security has undermined their learning experience. Others say it has contributed to the atmosphere of harassment at the university.

"When I was in college, (the paramilitary Border Corps) had made its checkpoints everywhere. They would harass and throw their numbers (written on paper) to women," Yassir Baloch, 27, who graduated from The university in 2017, he said.

"And they sexually harassed and blackmailed young men, who had just arrived from college and were 20 or 21 years old. Sometimes, (security and university officials) also caught couples. They told them we would show this video to your parents. If you give us 50,000 rupees (approximately $ 320), we will remove the video.

Wali Rehman, the university's registrar, however, said paramilitary soldiers do not interfere in the "academic blocs,quot;, but instead go through "areas regulated by the university, land, sports area and colony."

"Frontier Corps is not there to tell students what to do or not to do. They only come if there is danger," he told Al Jazeera.

In November, security forces agreed to evict the university after a parliamentary committee recommended that universities reassess the deployment of security forces amid public pressure in the wake of the CCTV scandal.

The misuse of the cameras.

The university currently has 56 CCTV cameras in operation, compared to 94 cameras, three of which did not work. According to the registrar, the university disconnected the "unnecessary,quot; cameras, referring to the installation of CCTV in "unauthorized,quot; places.

"In the direction of the court, we disconnected 37 cameras. The cameras that were in places where they were not needed were uninstalled," Rehman, the registrar, told Al Jazeera.

During the investigation into the video scandal, the FIA ​​obtained laptops and cell phones from university and security officials, and Saifullah Langove, the head of the security control room, was removed from his post.

The senior FIA official investigating the case said there was no standard operating procedure on how the data collected would be used.

"The cameras would not have been misused if the protocol had been defined," he said.

The university said it is now developing a new policy on how the cameras will be used and who controls them.

However, there is skepticism among digital rights activists about the effectiveness of such surveillance systems and their effects.

"The technology will allow universities to see their students in every corner and regulate them. When they feel they are watching, they will begin to behave as the authority wants them to do," said Shmyla Khan, project manager for the Rights Foundation Digital

Meanwhile, a sexual harassment committee was established at the university, led by Sobiah Ramzan of the Institute of Administration Sciences. The local provincial committee is also investigating the matter.

An ongoing investigation

Women who have suffered bullying in college may be too afraid to present themselves because of the shame associated with sexual assault in a tribal society.

"If something happened to me, even if I wanted to introduce myself, I couldn't confess because we live in a tribal society," said Sadia Baloch, a 19-year-old student at the university's law school. "Because of our families, we can't even talk about that."

The FIA ​​officer said he had been investigating the case for months, and that the media had, in fact, frightened the victims, who might otherwise have come to help with the investigation.

"We live in a very conservative society (in Balochistan). If there are victims, they no longer want to introduce themselves," he said.

Students who claim to be in contact with victims of sexual harassment confirmed to Al Jazeera that many "girls are afraid,quot; and do not trust that their privacy would be protected through the investigation process.

"Who can guarantee that if a girl shows up, her information will not be filtered?" Mahrang Baloch told Al Jazeera.

* Name changed for security reasons