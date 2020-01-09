History of aircraft shot down by missiles since 1973 | Iran news

US President Donald Trump said Thursday he had "suspicions,quot; about the cause of the Ukrainian Airlines Boeing 747 accident against Tehran on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Britain and Canada said they had received information suggesting that the damned PS752 flight with 176 passengers, many of them Iranians with dual citizenship, was hit by an Iranian missile.

Iran has invited the US National Transportation Safety Board. UU. To participate in their investigation into the accident, and the agency agreed to assign an investigator, an Iranian official.

"The NTSB has responded to our chief investigator and announced an accredited representative," Farhad Parvaresh, Iran's representative in the International Civil Aviation Organization, part of the United Nations, told Reuters.

Here is a summary of other aircraft hit by missiles in the last four decades.

Ukraine: 298 dead

July 17, 2014: Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 is shot down over eastern Ukraine controlled by rebels en route to Kuala Lumpur from Amsterdam.

The 298 people aboard the Boeing 777 are killed, including 193 Dutch.

Kiev authorities and pro-Russian separatist rebels, fighting for control of eastern Ukraine, accuse each other of firing the missile that shot down the flight.

In 2019, Dutch prosecutors named four suspects in the attack, including three members of the Russian armed forces.

On July 17, 2014, a Malaysian plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine killing the 295 people on board (File: Maxim Zmeyev / Reuters)

Somalia: 11 dead

March 23, 2007: An Ilyushin II-76 cargo plane belonging to a Belarusian airline is shot down by a rocket shortly after takeoff from the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killing 11 people.

The plane was carrying Belarusian engineers and technicians who had traveled to the country to repair another plane hit by a missile two weeks earlier.

Black Sea: 78 dead

October 4, 2001: 78 people, mostly Israelis, died when their Russian Sibir Tupolev-154, which flew from Tel Aviv to Novosibirsk, exploded while flying over the Black Sea.

The accident occurred less than 300 kilometers (186 miles) off the coast of Crimea.

A week later, Kiev admitted that the disaster was due to the accidental firing of a Ukrainian missile.

Iran: 290 dead

July 3, 1988: An Airbus A-300 belonging to Iran Air, which was flying from Bandar Abbas in Iran to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, was shot down in the territorial waters of Iran in the Persian Gulf shortly after the launch of two missiles fired from a frigate, USS Vincennes, patrolling the Strait of Hormuz, apparently confusing it with a fighter plane.

The 290 passengers on board were killed, including 66 children.

The United States paid Iran $ 101.8 million in compensation for the victims after an agreement in the International Court of Justice.

As part of the agreement, the United States neither admitted legal responsibility nor formally apologized to Iran for the tragedy.

The United States later rewarded the captain of USS Vincennes, Will C. Rogers, the Legion of Merit for his service as commander.

Sakhalin: 269 dead

September 1, 1983: A South Korean Boeing 747 of Korean Air was shot down by Soviet fighter jets on the island of Sakhalin, after deviating from the course.

Some 269 passengers and crew members were killed.

Soviet officials acknowledged five days after they had shot down the South Korean plane.

Sinai Dessert: 108 dead

February 21, 1973: A Libyan Arab airline Boeing 727 flying from Tripoli to Cairo was shot down by Israeli fighter planes over the Sinai dessert.

All but four of the 112 people on board were killed.

The Israeli air force intervened after the Boeing flew over the military facilities in Sinai, then occupied by Israel.

Israeli authorities said fighters opened fire when the plane refused to land.