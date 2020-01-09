History clouds what the No. 1 team carousel will mean for the 2019-20 college basketball season

It has been a tumultuous season of university hoops, to say the least.

Six different teams have been ranked number 1 in the AP Top 25 survey during the 2019-20 season, the first time it happened before the season reached the new year. Michigan State started at the top of the preseason survey; Kentucky was number 1 in week 2. Duke stayed there for two weeks, followed by Louisville for two weeks, then Kansas for a week. Gonzaga has held the position for a longer time (since December 6), but even the Zags have had some tense moments in the WCC game since they reached first place.

Other potential No. 1s are lurking among the top 10 current AP teams, such as Baylor (12-1), Auburn (14-0), Butler (14-1), San Diego State (16-0) and Oregon (12 ). -3) – if Gonzaga and two other former No. 1 lose between now and the beginning of March Madness.

The record number of different teams classified as No. 1 in a given season is seven, which happened in 1982-83. Six other seasons have placed six different teams in the number 1 position. We wanted to know, hoping to find out what could happen the rest of this season and, more importantly, want to know if the NCAA Tournament of this year will be completely amazing or just a regular level chaos: what happened during those seven seasons.

So let's take a look, okay? (But first, special thanks to College Poll Archive, KenPom.com and College Basketball Reference for the research!)

DECOURCY: There is no safe bet to win the NCAA Tournament this crazy season

1982-83 season

N ° 1 teams: Virginia (5 weeks), Indiana (2), State of Memphis (1), UCLA (2), North Carolina (2), UNLV (2), Houston (3)

NCAA Tournament seeds / results:

No. 2 UCLA lost to No. 10 Utah in the first round.

No. 3 UNLV lost to No. 6 N.C. State in the opening round.

No. 2 Indiana lost to No. 3 Kentucky in the Sweet 16.

No. 4 Memphis State lost to No. 1 Houston in the Sweet 16.

No. 2 North Carolina lost to No. 4 Georgia in the Elite Eight.

No. 1 Virginia lost to No. 6 N.C. State in the Elite Eight.

No. 1 Houston lost to No. 6 N.C. State in the game for the national title.

As for seeds: Six of the seven No. 1 teams lost to teams with worse seeds (yikes). Only the state of Memphis lost to a better seed.

National Champion: Perhaps it was appropriate, in this year of unprecedented chaos, and even without equal, at the top of the national polls, that a team like the state of North Carolina ended up winning one of the most unlikely national titles of all time. Wolfpack retired from the Top 25 in mid-January and did not reappear until he won three consecutive nail nails to claim the title of the ACC tournament. Even then, they were only number 16 in the final survey. And in the biggest dance, Wolfpack needed twice as much extra time to beat Pepperdine in the first game, then eliminated three teams that spent time in number 1 during the regular season. That phrase still feels invented, doesn't it? But it's true.

I need to know: This was, of course, before the NCAA Tournament expanded to 64 teams.

1992-93 season

N ° 1 teams: Michigan (3 weeks), Duke (5), Kentucky (1), Kansas (2), Indiana (5) and North Carolina (2)

NCAA Tournament seeds / results:

No. 3 Duke lost to No. 6 California in the second round.

No. 1 Indiana lost to No. 2 Kansas in the Elite Eight.

No. 2 Kansas lost to No. 1 North Carolina in the Final Four.

No. 1 Kentucky lost to No. 1 Michigan in the Final Four.

No. 1 Michigan lost to No. 1 North Carolina in the game for the national title.

No. 1 North Carolina won the national title.

As for seeds: Two of the six No. 1 teams (Duke and Indian) lost to teams with worse seeds. Two (Kentucky and Michigan) lost to identical seeds. One (Kansas) lost to a team with a better seed. One (North Carolina) did not lose at all.

National Champion: If you take some time to think about it, you probably remember what happened near the end of the championship game between Michigan and North Carolina. Technically speaking, it is one of the cruelest endings we've seen in an important sporting event. The Tar Heels won, 77-71.

I need to know: Although there was a great rotation at the top of the survey, all the teams that obtained the number 1 position, except perhaps Duke, showed themselves well. Four of the six won first place, four of the six reached the Final Four and another (Indiana) lost to one of the other teams (Kansas) in the Elite Eight. Duke's fall was surprising, considering that the Blue Devils had seniors Bobby Hurley and Thomas Hill and junior Grant Hill, three boys who knew a lot about winning in March. However, Duke lost his regular season finale, his first ACC tournament game and his second round game against Cal.

1993-94 season

N ° 1 teams: North Carolina (5 weeks), Kentucky (1), Arkansas (9), Kansas (1), UCLA (1) and Duke (1)

NCAA tournament seeds / results

No. 5 UCLA lost to No. 12 Tulsa in the first round.

No. 1 North Carolina lost to No. 9 Boston College in the second round.

No. 3 Kentucky lost to No. 6 Marquette in the second round.

No. 4 Kansas lost to No. 1 Purdue in Sweet 16.

No. 2 Duke lost to No. 1 Arkansas in the game for the national title.

No. 1 Arkansas won the national title.

As for seeds: Three of the six No. 1 teams (UCLA, Carolina and Kentucky) lost to teams with worse seeds. Two (Kansas and Duke) lost to teams with better seeds. One (Arkansas) did not lose at all.

National Champion: Second-year students Corliss Williamson and Scotty Thurman fed the high-scoring Razorbacks throughout the season, and the NCAA Tournament was no different. Arkansas opened the season at No. 3 and only spent three weeks out of the first three, with a five-week period at No. 1 from December and then another four-week period until the end of the season. Arkansas beat Duke 76-72 in the championship contest.

I need to know: Do you remember how we just talked about all the No. 1 teams of the 1992-93 season showing up well? Well, that didn't happen this year. UCLA lost four of its last seven games to fall to number 5, then gave 112 points to number 12, Tulsa. UNC, the current national champion, started the season in the number 1 spot and had three other one-week stays at number 1. But the Boston were defeated by 10 losses at Boston College in the second round. Kentucky's defeat in the second round against Marquette also does not feature prominently in the list of highlights of the program.

1994-95 season

N ° 1 teams: Arkansas (2 weeks), UMass (5), North Carolina (6), UConn (1), Kansas (1) and UCLA (3)

NCAA Tournament seeds / results:

No. 1 Kansas lost to No. 4 Virginia in the Sweet 16.

No. 2 UMass lost to No. 4 Oklahoma State in the Elite Eight.

No. 2 UConn lost to No. 1 UCLA in the Elite Eight.

No. 2 North Carolina lost to No. 2 Arkansas in the Final Four.

No. 2 Arkansas lost to No. 1 UCLA in the game for the national title.

No. 1 UCLA won the national title.

As for seeds: Two of the six No. 1 teams (Kansas and UMass) lost to teams with worse seeds. Two (Arkansas and UConn) lost to teams with better seeds. One (North Carolina) lost with an identical seed. One (UCLA) did not lose at all.

National Champion: If 4.8 seconds had been different, the history of UCLA in 1995 would have been about a disappointing second consecutive final of the NCAA Tournament. But Tyus Edney made those 4.8 seconds count, competing along the court in the second round against the brave Missouri of 9 seeds for a beating that gave UCLA a 75-74 victory. The two-loss Bruins reached the title from there, winning their next four games by 21, six, 13 and 11 points.

I need to know: Yes, this was the third consecutive season, six teams finished in the number 1 spot at some point during the season. Four of the six teams finished as seeds No. 2; the other two were seeds No. 1. Three finished in the Final Four.

BOETTGER: parity paving path for more powerless contestants

2003-04 season

N ° 1 teams: UConn (8 weeks), Kansas (1), Florida (1), Duke (4), Stanford (4) and Saint Joseph’s (1)

NCAA Tournament seeds / results:

No. 5 Florida lost to No. 12 Manhattan in the first round.

No. 1 Stanford lost to No. 8 Alabama in the second round.

No. 4 Kansas lost to No. 3 Georgia Tech in the Elite Eight.

No. 1 Saint Joseph's lost against No. 2 Oklahoma State in the Elite Eight.

No. 1 Duke lost to No. 2 UConn in the Final Four.

No. 2 UConn won the national championship.

As for seeds: Four of the six No. 1 teams (Florida, Stanford, Saint Joseph & # 39; s and Duke) lost to teams with worse seeds. One (Kansas) lost to a team with a better seed. One (UConn) did not lose at all.

National Champion: UConn spent eight weeks in first place in the poll, but the Huskies were not in the top three in the last nine weeks of the regular season, thanks to a 4-4 record in their last eight games out of season. But the Huskies, with the internal-external tandem of Emeka Okafor and Ben Gordon in the lead, won their first four games of the NCAA Tournament by an average of 17.5 points, passed through an elite Duke team by one point in the Final Four and then beat Georgia Tech, who fought for a 3-6 stretch at one point, for nine points in the title game contest.

I need to know: This was the year, of course, that Saint Joseph & # 39; s made his career in an undefeated season. The Hawks, with guards Jameer Nelson and Delonte West setting the tone, were 27-0 ahead of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament. Despite losing their first game against Xavier, the Hawks were still deservedly deserved for their brilliant season with first place in the NCAA Tournament. His March race ended with a two-point loss in the Elite Eight against Oklahoma State, the number 2 seed in the region.

2008-09 season

N ° 1 teams: North Carolina (9 weeks), Pittsburgh (3), Wake Forest (1), Duke (1), UConn (4) and Louisville (1)

NCAA Tournament seeds / results:

No. 4 Wake Forest lost to No. 13 Cleveland State in the first round.

No. 2 Duke lost to No. 3 Villanova in Sweet 16.

No. 1 Pittsburgh lost against No. 3 Villanova in the Elite Eight.

No. 1 Louisville lost to No. 2 Michigan State in the Elite Eight.

No. 1 UConn lost to No. 2 Michigan State in the Final Four.

No. 1 North Carolina won the national championship.

As for seeds: Five of the six No. 1 teams lost to teams with worse seeds, although Wake Forest was the only one to qualify as a legitimate surprise. A team (North Carolina) did not lose at all.

National Champion: There is a reason why North Carolina spent the entire part of the 2008 season ranked # 1. Veterans Heels, with seniors Tyler Hansbrough and Danny Green, along with juniors Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington and Deon Thompson, They had a 13-0 start. and received 503 of 504 possible first-place votes in those first seven polls. They had a couple of problems in the regular season, but they went through the NCAA Tournament and won all six games by at least 12 points.

I need to know: The Tar Heels dominated first place for the first seven weeks, but then there was a bit of chaos. In the last 11 weeks of regular season surveys, there were SIX one-week stays at No. 1. Only UConn (weeks 12-14) remained there more than two weeks in a row.

2015-16 season

N ° 1 teams: North Carolina (2 weeks), Kentucky (2), State of Michigan (4), Kansas (5), Oklahoma (3), Villanova (3)

NCAA Tournament seeds / results:

No. 2 Michigan State lost to No. 15 Middle Tennessee in the first round.

No. 4 Kentucky lost to Indiana No. 5 in the second round.

No. 1 Kansas lost to No. 2 Villanova in the Elite Eight.

No. 2 Oklahoma lost to No. 2 Villanova in the Final Four.

No. 1 North Carolina lost against No. 2 Villanova in the game for the national title.

No. 2 Villanova won the national title.

As for seeds: Four of the six No. 1 teams (State of Michigan, Kentucky, Kansas and North Carolina) lost to teams with worse seeds. One (Oklahoma) lost to an identical seed. One (Villanova) did not lose at all.

National Champion: Well, this is anti-climatic. Villanova won the national title, beating three of the other teams ranked number 1 at some point during the season. That's a lot of hard work, folks. The Wildcats dismantled Oklahoma in the Final Four 95-51, and then defeated North Carolina 77-74 in the historic Kris Jenkins triple.

I need to know: Michigan State spent more weeks at No. 1 than any team other than Kansas, but the Spartans were also ranked as the lowest of these six teams in the opening poll at No. 13. A three-game losing skid in mid-January he left Sparty as low as number 12, but it turns out that was not the lowest point of the season. Michigan State became the eighth seed No. 2 to lose its first NCAA Tournament game against a No. 15 seed, falling to Middle Tennessee State 90-81 in a game dominated by the Blue Raiders from start to finish. I know, because I was on the court for that: the second nuisance of 15 out of 2 that I covered in person (the #FaganJinx is real, friends, and it's spectacular).

2016-17 season

N ° 1 teams: Duke (2 weeks), Kentucky (2), Villanova (8), Baylor (1), Gonzaga (4), Kansas (2)

NCAA Tournament seeds / results:

No. 2 Duke lost to No. 7 South Carolina in the second round.

No. 1 Villanova lost to No. 8 Wisconsin in the second round.

No. 3 Baylor lost to No. 7 South Carolina in Sweet 16.

No. 2 Kentucky lost to No. 1 North Carolina in the Elite Eight.

No. 1 Kansas lost to No. 3 Oregon in the Elite Eight.

No. 1 Gonzaga lost to No. 1 North Carolina in the game for the national title.

As for seeds: Four of the six No. 1 teams (Duke, Villanova, Baylor and Kansas) lost to teams with worse seeds. One (Kentucky) lost to a team with a better seed. One (Gonzaga) lost to an identical seed.

National Champion: North Carolina never reached the number 1 spot in the AP survey, but the Tar Heels achieved a number 1 spot. The Tar Heels got the number 3 spot in November, the number 14 in January and the number 6 in the final poll of the regular season The Heels beat Gonzaga in the game for the title, 71-65.

I need to know: The current national champion, Villanova, not only spent more weeks in number 1 than anyone during the regular season, but also had three separate periods at the top of the poll. The Wildcats were never less than No. 4, received at least one first-place vote each week and finished the regular season in No. 1.

MORE: Ranking of the most attractive conference races

Scraps

Worst seed: Two of the teams on this list finished as No. 5 seeds. UCLA was No. 1 for a single week in 1994, and the Bruins ended up dropping their first game to No. 12 Tulsa. Florida was number 1 for a week at the beginning of the 2003-04 season, finished as number 5 and, they guessed it, dropped its first place at number 12 in Manhattan.

Big trouble: Let's classify this as losing to a team planted at least four places below. Just for fun, we will classify them.

one) No. 2 Michigan State lost to No. 15 Middle Tennessee (2016)

two) No. 2 UCLA lost to No. 10 Utah (1983)

3) No. 4 Wake Forest lost to No. 13 Cleveland State (2009)

4) No. 1 Houston lost to No. 6 N.C. State (1983)

5) No. 1 Virginia lost to No. 6 N.C. State (1983)

6) No. 5 UCLA lost to No. 12 Tulsa (1994)

7) No. 5 Florida lost to No. 12 Manhattan (2004)

8) No. 1 North Carolina lost to No. 9 Boston College (1994)

9) No. 1 Villanova lost to No. 8 Wisconsin (2017)

10) No. 2 Duke lost to No. 7 of South Carolina (2017)

eleven) No. 3 Baylor lost to No. 7 South Carolina (2017)

National Titles: We have had eight seasons with at least six teams landing at No. 1 in the AP survey. In six of those seasons, the eventual national champion was among those No. 1 teams. Here are those teams, along with their place in the final poll before the NCAA Tournament:

No. 4 North Carolina (1993)

No. 2 Arkansas (1994)

No. 1 UCLA (1995)

No. 7 UConn (2004)

No. 2 North Carolina (2009)

No. 6 Villanova (2016)

And to complete the thought, the state of North Carolina was number 16 in the final survey of 1983, while North Carolina was number 6 in the final survey of 2017.

To carry out

If you have reached this point, you will probably want to reach a general conclusion when analyzing the numbers and analyzing the information, but this is the honest truth: what happened in the past has very little relation to what will happen in the future. That is true with many things in life, but especially with a sport played by athletes 18 to 22 years old.

Just look at the difference between the 1993 and 1994 tournaments. In 1993, five of the six teams that reached number 1 during the year performed as we expect the number 1 teams to do. The following year, two of the six failed, in a big way There are so many factors at play, especially injuries, that it might be better to use this little exercise as a fun trip down the memory lane, because it probably shouldn't affect the way you fill your NCAA tournament group. The only thing that really matters, as you know, is the #FaganJinx.