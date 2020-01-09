Instagram

Silvio Horta, who was remembered as "a kind and handsome man," was found dead by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel room in Miami, Florida, on January 7.

"Ugly Betty"The creator Silvio Horta has been remembered by his family as a" kind and beautiful man "who" touched the lives of millions "after his tragic death.

The television writer was found dead on Tuesday (January 7) from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel room in Miami, Florida, and now Ana's mother, 45, and her sister, Hilda, have revealed that He had been fighting. addiction and depression for some time.

However, they explain: "Despite everything, he always found a way to turn his fight into laughter."

In tribute to Horta, who also wrote the 1998 horror film "Urban Legend", they add to TMZ: "Through his friendships, his love and his work in television and movies, Silvio touched the lives of millions …"

"He was a kind and handsome man. He may be gone, but his light will shine."

His statement comes shortly after "Ugly Betty" stars America Ferrera, Vanessa Williams Y Michael Urie All expressed their sadness over the loss of Horta in social networks.

His funeral will take place in Miami, although his family also plans to hold a second memorial service in Los Angeles at a later date.