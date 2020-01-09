Here's why Ishaan Khatter calls Ananya Panday Atrangi

With only two films, Ananya Panday is in the headlines every day. The young actress is currently filming for her next film, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter. It seems that he is joining big in sets with him and there seems to be a crazy chemistry between the two. Recently, Ishaan was in a chat program and in a fun segment, he was asked to identify the person in his Instagram subtitles. A legend was: "I think I'm in a love triangle."

Ishaan was divided and instantly took the name of his co-actor Ananya. In addition, he revealed that Ananya thinks a lot about her Instagram subtitles and makes sure they are fun and extravagant. Not only that he even called her "atrangi,quot; (unusual) while explaining this to the host. He said: “Woh badi atrangi hai. Bahut sochti hai woh subtitles ke baare mein ".

Ishaan and Ananya are filming for the homemade production of Ali Abbas Zafar Khaali Peeli in Wai. He has just finished filming A suitable boy with Tabu. Ananya, on the other hand, is at the top with the success of Pati Patni Aur Woh and will also soon begin working on the next Shakun Batra with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.