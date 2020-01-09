Here is the advice that Chunky Panday has for his daughter Ananya Panday

Chunky Panday is one of the most popular actors when it comes to comedy. While he has seen few ups and downs in his career so far, the last few years have been quite favorable thanks to cameos in comedies such as the Housefull series. But, Chunky has much more to be excited for when his daughter Ananya Panday made his Bollywood debut last year and began his film journey.

During an interview with a daily leader, Chunky talked about how excited he was to see his daughter take big steps. He said: "Last year, my movies worked well, but my daughter's movie performance is even more exciting." When asked if Ananya was dating someone, the actor said with inimitable candor: "She is 21 years old, it would be abnormal if she had no boyfriend. I have been through this in my time, so I know how much of that is true. You are ready for these things as an expert. "

Well, judging by this, we feel that Ananya and Chunky share a bond full of love and trust. Ananya's last departure Pati Patni Aur Woh, with Kartik Aaryan is a superhit. The rumors of the two dates have been strengthened for a long time.