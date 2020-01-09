Heaven Help Us seeks joy in Thurles | Racing news





Heaven Help Us ridden by Daniel Mullins

Heaven Help Us will strive to continue its excellent campaign at the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Boreen Belle Mares Novice Hurdle in Thurles.

Yeats' daughter provided the main Irish greyhound coach Paul Hennessy, a first fairytale winner in Cheltenham in October, when he received a 33-1 surprise on his brave debut.

A surprised Hennessy said on the winner's famous venue: "For us to win a race in Cheltenham is simply ridiculous. You have a better chance of winning the Euromillions."

While Heaven Help Us has failed to increase its account in three starts since then, it certainly has not dishonored itself: it finished fourth in two events listed in Newbury before taking second place behind Abacadabras in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle in Leopardstown

Hennessy, who has trained two winners of the English Greyhound Derby, would love to see his star mare take the lead in Friday's contest, but insists that anything else he achieves is a bonus after his exploits on what he does. It goes from this term.

"She left Leopardstown in a tremendous way," said the Rathvawn-based coach.

"To be honest, getting a grade one black guy was amazing. Sean Flanagan gave him a very good trip and took care of her when they beat her, which was great."

"We're having an amazing time with her. She won in Cheltenham, ran twice in Newbury and finished second in a grade one in Leopardstown, it's amazing."

"Even when she was defeated twice in Newbury, those races were won by two first-class mares in Floressa and Silver Forever."

"It would be great to win on Friday, but it's not just about winning. With the season we've had with her, we're already at the forefront, as the boys would say."

"I know that the competition is about winning, and I suppose it is for us with the greyhounds, but with it it is pure enjoyment."

Hennessy already has an eye on returning to Cheltenham for the Festival in March with Heaven Help Us, when he is probably oblivious to the race he disputes.

He added: "It would be a dream to end up in Cheltenham.

"Whether she ran in a Suprema, the novice of the mares or the longest race (Ballymore Novices & # 39; Hurdle), she will face her, but we are having a great time and hope to have a chance in one of them. "

Heaven Help Us is one of the nine runners declared in Thurles.

Willie Mullins relies on Rebel Og, winner of the route and distance, while Ard Abhainn seems to be a great contender for Gordon Elliott, who finished third behind Minella Melody in Punchestown last month.