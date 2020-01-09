Harvey Weinstein's trial was delayed because the chief prosecutor had something in his eye

Harvey Weinstein had a rest earlier this week. Page six revealed that Harvey Weinstein's trial was interrupted after the chief prosecutor had something caught in his eye and he had to suddenly leave the court session. The court was postponed for the day.

Judge James Burke of Joan Illuzzi-Orbon told the court that they had a "medical problem,quot; with one of the lawyers. Danny Frost, the spokesman for the district attorney, confirmed that the chief prosecutor had something in his eye, so he had to go see a medical professional.

Soon after, the judge turned to the rest of the panel and said they would return on Friday when the prosecutor feels better. This marks one of the many times that Weinstein's trial was postponed to a later date.

The producer is preparing for the trial of his life in New York City, fighting in the war for his future regarding accusations of inappropriate sexual behavior with which he was previously beaten. In addition, Harvey found himself again in trouble in the courtroom when the judge punished him for having two cell phones.

Reported by Suzy Kerry earlier this year, Weinstein was allegedly using two cell phones at the same time in the courtroom. Then, the producer requested a new judge. In a written request, Weinstein's team argued that it would be better for Judge James Burke to be removed from the bank.

Arthur Aidala, Weinstein's lawyer, wrote that the judge made "harmful and inflammatory comments,quot; about the producer, comments that were widely reported in the media. As previously reported, Judge Burke called Weinstein on Tuesday morning to use his cell phone while waiting to sit at the defense table.

Judge James Burke reportedly asked if Weinstein wanted "texting in court,quot; to be the reason he spent his life in jail. As most know, Harvey has been accused of sexual assault by a large number of women. Several of whom claim that the producer raped them, and many others accused him of sexual harassment.



