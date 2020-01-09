Harvey Weinstein's request for a new trial judge is rejected

Wenn

One day after the producer's lawyer in disgrace filed the motion, Judge James Burke answers the call to recuse himself and insists that he did nothing wrong.

Harvey Weinstein was denied his request for a new judge to oversee his trial in New York for rape and sexual assault.

The lawyer of the producer in disgrace, Arthur Aidala, filed a motion on Wednesday, January 8, calling on Judge James Burke to withdraw from the case by prejudice, one day after criticizing Weinstein and threatened him with jail for illegally using his phone cell in court.

"Is that really how you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life by sending text messages and violating a court order?" Burke commented at age 67, comments that the defense lawyer insisted were "harmful and inflammatory."

Aidala also accused Burke of ignoring concerns about his client's right to a fair trial, as he closed the previous motions for a change of venue and a delay in the trial in light of the new charges of sexual crimes filed against Weinstein in Los Angeles earlier this week (starts on January 6)

However, the judge rejected the lawsuit on Thursday and insisted he did nothing wrong by "scolding a recalcitrant defendant" for using his cell phone, which violated a court order.

"I never meant that I was going to put your client in jail for life," Burke explained.

On his decision not to postpone the trial, he added: "There is no time like this. All parties are ready."

Weinstein pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and sexual assault in New York, where he is accused of performing a forced sexual act against a woman in 2006 and attacking a second in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

The trial is expected to last two months, and opening statements will begin on January 22, 2020.

If you are convicted, you may be ordered to spend the rest of your life behind bars.