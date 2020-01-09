Harry Kane: Tottenham striker is out until April with a hamstring injury | Soccer news







Tottenham confirmed that Harry Kane will be out of play until April and undergo surgery to repair a broken tendon in the left hamstring.

"Following the continuous evaluation of our medical staff during the past week, we can confirm that Harry Kane will undergo surgery to repair a broken tendon in the left hamstring," a club statement said Thursday.

"The forward suffered the injury during our Premier League match against Southampton last week and specialists have advised surgery after further review of the injury.

"The decision to undergo surgery is not expected to affect the time frame in which the England captain will be out, with the expectation that he will return to training in April."

More to follow …