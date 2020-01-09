Harry Kane: Tottenham star will miss Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City and more important games | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML5dce1cf36ec57da9352cc22c18580b259% %MINIFYHTML5dce1cf36ec57da9352cc22c18580b2510%

How will the Spurs face without Kane in the Premier League and the Champions League?





Harry Kane may face the absence of the longest injury of his career

Losing Harry Kane could hardly come at a worse time for Tottenham, who must face some of his biggest games without his talisman.

Spurs confirmed Thursday that the 26-year-old is out for three months due to an injury.

In the last five seasons, the Spurs win percentage has been reduced by nine percent in games in which Kane has not appeared, in almost all cases due to an injury, and potentially faces the longest period of his career after suffering a break. tendon in their 1-0 loss to Southampton on New Year's Day.

The games that Kane could miss

England's captain, Kane, will also be forced to sit in the two warm-up games of his country's 2020 Euro Cup with Italy and Denmark in March, but it is the Spurs who will suffer the greatest loss, facing five key games in their quest of the first four, and the Champions League itself, without its star striker.

January 11: Tottenham vs Liverpool

Kane vs Liverpool: played 11, scored 6

Kane scored within a minute when the Spurs took a surprise at Anfield in October, although their resistance finally faltered in a dominant performance by the hosts.

Liverpool have scored in all the games they have played since the Merseyside Derby on March 3, so if they keep that record, the Spurs will have to have something in attack to take down a defense that has kept the sheets clean in their last Five Premier League games. .

That would have been quite difficult even with Kane, but the Spurs challenge, as they seek to finish a series of three games without a victory, now seems much more difficult.

Top scorers of the Spurs

February 2: Tottenham vs Manchester City

Kane vs Man City: played 9, scored 2

By the time Man City travels to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, it will have been almost four years since Kane's last goal against the Premier League champions.

He won in the two league games against City in 2015/16, but since the appointment of Pep Guardiola, Kane has started six games without finding the net once.

The city is not at its best this season, after losing 14 points of the pace in the Premier League, but they have still scored 56 goals, by far the most in the top category this season, so the Spurs will need their own firepower. Be at your best to counter that threat.

Kane's last goal against Manchester City came from the penalty spot in 2016

February 19, March 10: Tottenham vs RB Leipzig

The two stages of the draw of the last 16 of the Tottenham Champions League with RB Leipzig will be difficult: Bundesliga leaders are flying this season and have not lost a game in any competition since October 26.

They don't have a particularly tight defense, conceding 20 goals in 17 Bundesliga games so far this season, and Kane's instincts for the unrivaled Spurs could have given them a big boost in their attempts to mount a League race. of Champions for the second season in a row.

Kane's influence on the Spurs

February 22: Chelsea vs Tottenham

Kane vs Chelsea: Played 13, scored 6

Tottenham only won once in 30 years at Stamford Bridge in April 2018, with Kane as a late substitute while continuing his return from another injury.

There will be even more pressure on the game this season, with the Spurs hoping to close the gap with Chelsea in the race for the first four, and the bets are as high as always with pride on the line as José Mourinho returns to the club He took him to three Premier League trophies.

Chelsea will worry about their porous defense and questionable record at home, but the Spurs have still won just two league games away from home since they beat Fulham at Craven Cottage on January 20 of last year, and could desperately do their best. with Kane to improve that record.

Kane scored again from the spot in the Spurs' 1-0 victory over Chelsea in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals last season

March 14: Tottenham vs Manchester United

Kane vs Man Utd: Played 12, scored 2

Kane's record against Manchester United is not a good read.

By mid-March, if the Spurs remain hopeful of qualifying for the Champions League next season, they should still be at their best to beat a United team that has already stunned them once this season.

This is not the most dangerous of the United teams: it could be argued that even the teams of the Mourinho or Louis van Gaal eras were harder to beat, but the Spurs will have to be at their best and lose their top scorer. Far from being ideal.

Kane suffered an ankle injury against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side when they faced them at Wembley last season, and United won 1-0 that day on the Spurs' adoption ground.