Haftar of Libya rejects Ankara, Moscow's call for ceasefire | News

Eastern Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar on Thursday rejected calls for a ceasefire by Turkey and Russia and announced the continuation of his military operations.

In a statement read by its spokesman, Ahmad al-Mesmari, Haftar said that the reactivation of the political process and the stability of the country could only be guaranteed through the "eradication of terrorist groups,quot; and the dissolution of the militia that controls the capital, Tripoli .

Haftar forces launched an offensive against the capital in April, headquarters of the Government of National Agreement (GNA) recognized by the UN.

"We welcome the call of Russian President Vladimir Putin for a ceasefire. However, our fight against the terrorist organizations that seized Tripoli and received support from some countries will continue until the end," al-Mesmari said in a video posted on social networks.

On Wednesday, the Turkish and Russian presidents urged a ceasefire in Libya before January 12 after a meeting in Istanbul. The UN-recognized GNA welcomed the ceasefire call.

According to the UN, more than 1,000 people have been killed since the beginning of Haftar's military operation and at least 5,000 others injured.

Since the dismissal of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya supported primarily by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates and the other in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition .