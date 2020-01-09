Greta Gerwig confesses knocking down the soups of many people in the 2020 Golden Globes

WENN / Instar

During an appearance on & # 39; Jimmy Kimmel Live! & # 39 ;, The director of & # 39; Little Women & # 39; He says the vegan dish served at the event looks like something his nine-month-old son eats.

Up News Info –

"Little Women (2019)"director Greta Gerwig He helped avoid wasting food during the Golden Globe ceremony by knocking down several bowls of soup without eating.

The star attended the annual event on Sunday, January 5 and while his partner Noah Baumbach, who was nominated for his film "Marriage history"He walked the red carpet – Gerwig was inside the event at the Beverly Hilton hotel enjoying the dishes of the vegan menu of the night.

"I ate the soups of so many people because they were going to remove them before people arrived and I thought, & # 39; I have to eat all this soup! It's a problem," she said. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"on Tuesday, January 7, referring to his nine-month-old son with the filmmaker Harold." It was like a pumpkin thing. It was like something Harold eats! ".

Gerwig, who did not receive a Best Director nomination for her movie "Little Women," also revealed that she was comforted by several members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the team of journalists who selected those included in the ceremony, who insisted in which they voted. for her.

<br />

She joked, "Everyone said: & # 39; We voted for you & # 39 ;, and I said: & # 39; Well, you didn't do it because I wasn't nominated. So, maybe one of you did, but it's not possible than all of you. "