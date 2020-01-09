Goshen goes out to reserve a place for the Festival in Huntingdon | Racing news





Coach Gary Moore at Ascot

Gary Moore hopes to see Goshen book his ticket for the Cheltenham Festival while remaining undefeated in the Weatherbys Chatteris Fen youth obstacle.

Having won his last three starts at the Flat, Goshen has made a great impression in his two obstacle races to date.

He won in his debut for 23 lengths at Fontwell and continued with another 34-length toy in Sandown.

Both arrived on soft ground, and although it may not be that difficult on Friday, Moore does not see it as a problem.

"I don't think I need very soft ground," said the Sussex coach.

"He won on good ground at Brighton on the Flat, although it was only a 0-70 and not a great race."

"I couldn't have been more impressive about the obstacles so far, right? What he has overcome, I wouldn't know, but you can't criticize what he has done."

"He has what you need in horses, he just loves to gallop and move on."

"I would think it would be Cheltenham (for the Triumph Hurdle) if I went and won again, but we would have to see what happens first before we go and make big plans."

The main opponent opponent of Goshen seems to be Lord Lamington, of Alan King, who will receive 8 pounds.

Lord Lamington won in his valuable Market Rasen debut before chasing Navajo Pass in a second-degree event in Doncaster, with the first pair well cleared.

King told www.alankingracing.co.uk: "He won well the first time at Market Rasen, and he ran well when he was runner-up at Doncaster, but that race came only nine days after his debut, so it was a change what fast enough.

"However, he jumped well again, and the first two separated eight lengths from the rest, while the more the ground dries, the better their chances."

Stuart Edmunds directs Building Bridges, a debut winner in this course and distance before falling to Musselburgh when he is defeated, and the field is completed with the Greek debutant Kodiac of Mick Quinn.