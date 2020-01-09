Going Rogue: Prince Harry and Meghan took the palace off guard

The site also does not offer details about its plan to "work to be financially independent." The actual observers said that each one could sign multi-million dollar book agreements or earn tens of thousands of dollars in the conference circuit. But to do that, they are likely to be asked to share behind-the-scenes details about the royal family that would make their positions unsustainable.

The duchess could resume her acting career, although that would set an even more surprising precedent for a member of the royal family. Like Meghan Markle, she starred in the legal drama, "Suits," which was filmed in Toronto, which is rumored to be considered by the couple as a landing site.

Other family members who have tried to earn money, such as Prince Edward, the queen's youngest son, and his wife, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, have had to quit their jobs after minor scandals. Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, brought more shame to the family after getting involved in dubious money-making and borrowing companies.

"It is highly recommended that someone in that position wants to try to make a living," Philip Hammond, former Chancellor of the Treasury, told BBC radio. But he said the intense scrutiny of the media "would actually make it quite difficult for them to do so."

The website also sets new rules for engagement with the media, which will surely antagonize the tabloids. He says the couple will effectively boycott the "Royal Rota,quot;, a four-decade agreement that provides joint access to public activities of the royal family.

Four of the group's seven documents are tabloids; Prince Harry's contempt for them is palpable on site.

"The real correspondents of Great Britain are considered internationally as credible sources of both the work of members of the royal family and their private lives," says the site. "This misconception drives the coverage that is often carried by outlets around the world, which amplifies frequent erroneous reports."