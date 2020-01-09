GF Joycelyn, of R. Kelly, accused of aggression after fighting with the other GF Azriel de Singer

Twitter

Joycelyn Savage allegedly turned herself in to the police after initially fleeing the scene after her physical altercation in the singer's apartment in Chicago.

R. Kellygirlfriend Wild joycelyn He was charged with domestic assault for minor crimes after allegedly beating one of the former lovers of the jailed singer at his home in Chicago, Illinois.

Savage is accused of hitting Azriel Clary in the face on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 after Kelly's ex stopped at the Trump Tower apartment to collect his belongings.

Police were called to the property to investigate the incident, which ended when Clary required hospital treatment for a red, swollen left eye.

Savage fled the scene before officers could interrogate her, but later turned herself in to the police later that night, and was arrested and reserved for the altercation.

She was brought before a judge on Thursday morning and was allowed to walk free after promising to return to court for her next hearing on January 23, TMZ reports.

The incident occurred on Kelly's 53rd birthday, which he marked while being held behind bars without bail.

Kelly was arrested last year 2019 on a federal indictment of 13 counts of sexual abuse in Chicago, while also facing a trial for organized crime and sex trafficking in New York.

He has pleaded not guilty to all accusations.