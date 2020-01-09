Gervonta Davis captured in handcuffed video next to Floyd Mayweather's former Yaya

%MINIFYHTML290c0b7b672d366fae373812816b345b9% %MINIFYHTML290c0b7b672d366fae373812816b345b10%

Whew chillay! Most people would not look so happy to be handcuffed, but it seems Gervonta Davis had no worries!

Witnesses captured images of Gervonta in handcuffs in Los Angeles along with Floyd Mayweather's former Yaya. And although the details may be scarce, it is clear that they were having a good time despite what happened.

Gervonta and Yaya can be seen against the wall of a local store, with police standing behind them. They are both smiling and talking to each other, and Yaya even laughs.

It is not clear why the two were arrested, but Gervonta has been active on social media since the incident, so we assume he was not detained for a long time, if he did.

The last time Yaya and Gervonta were seen together, Gervonta had an incident with a young woman outside a nightclub. We reported exclusively on what happened, and the girl alleged that Gervonta had broken her cell phone.

If they don't remember it, the fan claimed that he was trying to record Gervonta Davis leaving the club with Yaya, and that he wasn't very happy with that.

She claimed that he was singing to her before walking away, breaking her cell phone and then leaving the scene.

"All I did was take out my phone to record it and say,quot; hello "and that's how he reacted," said the fan. "… I have to buy a new phone and I feel I should replace it, but I know that is not going to happen."

Now, the state of Gervonta's relationship with Yaya is still unknown, but this is the second time they are seen together.

Do you think they are an article, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!