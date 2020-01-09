Gervonta Davis and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. & # 39; s Ex Yaya arrested during excursion

%MINIFYHTML77a6745d62c0f95628c38faf9cd5678b9% %MINIFYHTML77a6745d62c0f95628c38faf9cd5678b10%

Instead of being worried because he is handcuffed, the two-peso world champion is seen in a video laughing and playing with his rumored girlfriend Yaya.

Gervonta Davis I had a not so pleasant encounter with the law. The 25-year-old professional boxer was handcuffed when he was away from home with his supposed girlfriend Yaya, who was also arrested on Wednesday, January 8.

However, instead of looking worried, Gervonta was as relaxed as ever. In a video that has been circulating online since then, the two-peso champion was seen laughing and playing with Yaya without worrying about the police around them. Meanwhile, in a photo, he was seen talking to an officer with his hands still cuffed.

It is still unclear why the two were arrested as the story is still unfolding. However, some people have begun to jokingly suspect that Floyd Mayweather, Jr. It had something to do with it. "Dank Floyd arrested them," said one. "When you had Floyd daughter and ex-girlfriend #floydskarma," commented another.

Floyd used to date Yaya before it was rumored that the Instagram model was romantically linked with Gervonta. The two caused the rumors in October, when they saw him celebrating with her. Gervonta hastened to deny the rumors when he wrote on Twitter: "I'm not chasing a girl, I'm chasing my dream." However, later in December, the two were caught holding hands during a night out, rekindling the rumors.

Before his dating rumors with Yaya, Gervonta was in a relationship with Ari Fletcher. The couple was dating and dating for a while, before resigning in August 2019. Their separation was not friendly because Ari, who is now dating MoneyBagg Yo, asked to take pictures of her with the boxing star. "Can the pages that have pictures of me and gervonta delete everything please," he said at the time. "Anything that has my name attached to yours, please take me out of it. It was a mistake."