Future joins Lori Harvey during her birthday trip, fills her room with roses

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter turns to Instagram Stories to document her fun-filled birthday trip, showing the romantic setup her boyfriend apparently prepares.

Lori Harvey He will turn 23 on January 13. Then, to celebrate his milestone, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey invites her friends to join her for a fun trip together, and her boyfriend seems Future It is also among the group.

As expected, Lori documented his trip on Instagram Stories. He began by sharing a clip of his boarding on a private plane full of golden balloons and roses, while his friends gave him a bucket of roses to mark the beginning of his trip. Later, Lori uploaded images of the attic where they were staying, showing balloons that spelled: "Happy birthday, Lori."

The future did not appear in any of the clips that Lori shared. However, in a video posted by one of her friends, the rapper was seen walking behind Lori as she walked through the attic and showed her devotees her room full of roses. Even more romantic, rose petals were placed in the shape of a heart on her bed.

Lori didn't reveal who prepared the romantic setup for her, but many were convinced that Future was the one who did it. After all, he prepared similar things by celebrating his ex's birthday. "Everyone has the same birthday setting," one commented, while another echoed, "However, why does it give everyone the same birthday setting."

Lori and Future first caused dating rumors in October after people suspected they were having a date at Nobu Malibu, before the latter finally confirmed the relationship through Instagram Stories. At that time, he shared about his girlfriend in a completely black outfit and sprouted on her in the legend "Without defects."

Last month, rumors surfaced that he was suspended, although speculation was soon discredited after the two were seen celebrating together on New Year's Eve in Las Vegas.