Four Mediterranean countries rate the Turkey-GNA agreements as & # 39; null & # 39; | News

France, Greece, Egypt and Cyprus have condemned the agreements signed between Turkey and the government recognized by the United Nations of Libya that assigns the rights of Ankara over a vast area of ​​the eastern Mediterranean.

A statement issued Wednesday by the foreign ministers of the four countries, after a meeting in Cairo, said the agreements were "null and void,quot; and said they undermined regional stability.

His Italian counterpart, who also participated in the meeting in the capital of Egypt, did not sign the declaration.

The two agreements denounced by the four Mediterranean states are a military pact and a maritime agreement, signed at the end of November by the head of the Government of National Agreement (GNA) of Libya, Fayez al-Sarraj, and the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Libya He plunged into chaos after the overthrow and murder of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising in 2011. In recent years, the country has had two governments: the GNA, based in the capital, Tripoli, and a rival administration based in the east.

Ankara is a key ally of the GNA in its fight against the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, whose forces are aligned with the eastern administration and are backed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

Ankara says that the maritime agreement aims to protect its rights under international law, and that it is open to sign similar agreements with other states on the basis of a "fair distribution,quot; of resources.

Erdogan recently said that Turkey and Libya could carry out joint exploration operations in the eastern Mediterranean under the agreement granting Turkey's exploration rights in a gas-rich Mediterranean area, where Greece, Cyprus and Egypt They also have interests.

He added that the two sides could work with international companies to search for oil and gas.

But tensions are already rising between the three and Turkey, due to the exploration of Turkish gas in the eastern Mediterranean off the coast of the island of Cyprus, which is divided between an internationally recognized government in the south and a rival leadership in the north, recognized only by Ankara.

Turkish activities & # 39; illegal & # 39;

The maritime agreement "violates the sovereign rights of third states, does not comply with the law of the sea,quot; and has no legal enforceability, said the French, Egyptian, Greek and Cypriot ministers in their statement.

The ministers "reiterated the need for full respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of all states in their maritime areas in the Mediterranean."

They condemned the drilling of Turkey in the exclusive economic zone and territorial waters in front of Cyprus, and asked Ankara to "immediately cease all illegal exploration activities."

Tensions increased in Libya in April last year when Haftar launched an offensive to capture Tripoli.

Erdogan also said earlier this week that his country began deploying troops in a non-combat capacity in Libya to support the GNA in line with the military agreement signed between Ankara and the al-Sarraj government.

He said Turkey's goal was "not to fight,quot;, but "to support the legitimate government and avoid a humanitarian tragedy."