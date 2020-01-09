Former Princess Diana's chef criticizes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, says the village princess would have been "furious,quot; about Megxit

Social media reactions to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive announcement that they are renouncing their roles as royals in order to have a new "progressive,quot; role and be financially independent have varied from great support to absolute anger. .

One of the most notable reactions so far is from Princess Diana's former chef, Darren McGrady, who was enraged on Twitter after the news was heard, criticizing Prince Harry for allowing Markle to take him away from his family.

Meghan never wanted to be real. Meghan wanted to be famous. Meghan is famous! It's about Meghan! https://t.co/SNAij6yWz7 – The real chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 8, 2020

McGrady is obviously furious at the announcement of Harry and Meghan, and after he published the story of The Daily Mail, He wrote that Meghan "never wanted to be a member of royalty." Instead, he accused the Duchess of Sussex of wanting to be famous and added: "This is Meghan."

"People who say that Princess Diana would be proud don't know Princess Diana," McGrady wrote. "He would have been enraged that Harry had been so manipulated #SadDay." I remember Princess Diana in the kitchen of Kensington Palace talking about "her children,quot; … William is very deep like his father. Harry is a hollow head like me. "I guess he did it."

McGrady concluded his rant by tweeting that Princess Diana respected the queen, even in her darkest hour. And, she would have been "so angry,quot; with her youngest son at this time.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle broke the Internet on Wednesday when they announced on their SussexRoyal website and on their Instagram page that they had decided to withdraw from their roles as royalty members.

Even in her darkest hour, Princess Diana respected the queen. She would have been so mad at Harry right now. – The real chef (@DarrenMcGrady) January 9, 2020

Multiple reports state that the couple did not tell anyone in the family that they would make this announcement. However, at least they mentioned Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William who had the desire to change their role in The Firm.

After the announcement of Meghan and Harry, Buckingham Palace issued a brief statement, saying they are still in the early stages of discussion with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. And it is an extremely "complicated,quot; issue.

Experts say the royal family is "disappointed,quot; by the announcement of Harry and Meghan, and Prince William is "incredibly hurt."

There is no doubt that this unprecedented movement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, which social networks have called "Megxit,quot;, is a story that will not disappear soon.



