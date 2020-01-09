Final Fantasy XV is getting another mobile spin-off, this time as an MMORPG. The game, simply called Final Fantasy 15 Mobile, is said to take place parallel to the story of the main game and feature new regions to explore like continents floating in the sky.
Final Fantasy XV Getting Spin-Off Mobile MMO, Launching First In China This Year
