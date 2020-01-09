Fans convinced that Beyonce's Instagram is taken by Blue Ivy after he likes Kylie Jenner's closet

%MINIFYHTMLb508f550602bfc0e2fa4be0d2706934b9% %MINIFYHTMLb508f550602bfc0e2fa4be0d2706934b10%

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics flaunts her collection of designer bags in various colors and sizes for her more than 157 million followers, and Beyonce Knowles apparently loves it.

Fans got scared after Kylie Jenner got a very rare "like" from Beyonce Knowles in an Instagram post. It was a selfie of the reality star in her closet. In the background, there were shelves full of bags of the best designers like Birkin, Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

Kylie glanced at her followers online inside her dressing room while doing a "closet cleaning." While flaunting his collection of high-end bags and purses in all colors and sizes, he was showing off his curves in a red motor suit with distressed patterned holes.

"Blue must have been on Beyonce hahaha's account," suggested one, referring to the singer's 8-year-old daughter. This person agreed, "It has to be because I (blank)," said another, "because Beyonce is not so random at all." A different person joked: "Blue, give your mom back her phone lol."

When the screenshot went viral, some were skeptical given the tension between Kanye west Y Jay Z. They claimed that the image was false. "It's Photoshopped! It has to be …" suggested one. Another said: "That can't be THE BEYONCE!" Meanwhile, this person had another theory, "Nahhhhhh. She liked it by accident … it has to be."

However, someone said that while the "like" came from Beyonce's account, the singer or her daughter were not necessarily the ones who pressed the button because some big stars generally hired a team to manage their social networks. "Everyone knows very well that Beyonce is not out here running her Instagram," they said.

As the Internet conversations warmed up, fans noticed that whoever pressed the "like" button had repented. They quickly recovered the likes.

Kylie's post has accumulated 5.4 million likes and keeps counting. Another celebrity raving about that was Vanessa Hudgens who joked, "I'll take what you don't want hahaha. Meanwhile, Draya Michele He blatantly wrote: "Coming" and Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) left an emoji with heart eyes in the comments section.