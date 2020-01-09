Fans believe Jeffree Star and boyfriend Nathan Schwandt may have broken

Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt could go to Splitsville, a report on page six suggested. Online fans have been speculating that the 5-year-old duo may be preparing for separation, with rumors beginning at the beginning of the year.

In a statement to Paper magazine, YouTuber, 34, revealed that he had to cancel his European tour due to personal problems. It was scheduled to begin on January 10.

MMMMitchelle, the makeup artist, was in talks to appear alongside Jeffree Star in cities like Amsterdam and Dublin, however, MMMMitchell referred to the personal drama in his IG stories, hinting that they have suspended their relationship.

Paraphrasing the comments of the makeup artist on social networks, MMMMitchell felt a variety of negative emotions after the news that the tour would not go as planned. "I also feel upset because my friend is upset," Mitchell added.

MMM Mitchell went on to say that he wished he could make Jeffree Star feel better, but it wasn't that easy. Star has not yet commented on the rumors, but removed the slogan from his profile, "Nathan's wife,quot;, from his IG biography.

Seeing Jeffree Star has been inactive for 4 days and "Wife of Nathan,quot; has disappeared from his Twitter biography: pic.twitter.com/l8qReJfpaN – Lily 🐚 (@lilymaybee_) January 6, 2020

As previously reported, the couple has been dating since 2015 and recently moved to a house. It's not uncommon for Schwandt to go to Jeffree's makeup channel. In early 2019, Star was in the media for more positive reasons.

Reported by Charisse Van Horn in September, Star was on social media to show a makeup tutorial sent by his 100-year-old grandmother. Star's video was from 1969, and many of the tools used in the tutorial were very basic and old school.

For fans of cosmetics and art history, developments in the last fifty years have been sensational. Jeffree, for example, had to dispense with some of the most modern cosmetic inventions that makeup users have also used.

As Star fans know, he has also been in the headlines in the past for speaking ill of the company and the Kylie Jenner product line.



