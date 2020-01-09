Evidence that a plane was shot down in Iran could alter relations between the United States and Canada

MONTREAL – New evidence indicating that an Iranian land-air missile caused the plane crash this week that killed 63 Canadians is likely to undermine Canada's already bitter relationship with Iran. But the disaster also threatens to damage Ottawa's crucial but tense association with Washington.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said his country had intelligence that showed that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian plane, which was carrying 63 Canadians among its 176 passengers and crew, but stressed that he wanted a thorough investigation before reaching conclusions . .

"The families of the victims and all Canadians want answers," he said. "I want answers."

If it is determined that it was an Iranian missile, Trudeau will have to deal with the question of whether the United States, Canada's most important ally, played a role in provoking events that ultimately resulted in the loss of the lives of Canadians.

The plane crashed on Wednesday morning, just a few hours after Iran launched a barrage of 22 missiles against two military bases that house US troops in Iraq. The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the assassination in the United States of Major General Qassim Suleimani, one of the most powerful figures in Iran's leadership.