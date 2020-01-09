Evidence that a plane was shot down in Iran could alter relations between the United States and Canada

MONTREAL – New evidence indicating that an Iranian land-air missile caused the plane crash this week that killed 63 Canadians is likely to undermine Canada's already bitter relationship with Iran. But the disaster also threatens to damage Ottawa's crucial but tense association with Washington.
On Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada said his country had intelligence that showed that Iran had shot down the Ukrainian plane, which was carrying 63 Canadians among its 176 passengers and crew, but stressed that he wanted a thorough investigation before reaching conclusions . .
"The families of the victims and all Canadians want answers," he said. "I want answers."
If it is determined that it was an Iranian missile, Trudeau will have to deal with the question of whether the United States, Canada's most important ally, played a role in provoking events that ultimately resulted in the loss of the lives of Canadians.
The plane crashed on Wednesday morning, just a few hours after Iran launched a barrage of 22 missiles against two military bases that house US troops in Iraq. The Iranian attack was in retaliation for the assassination in the United States of Major General Qassim Suleimani, one of the most powerful figures in Iran's leadership.
In a sign of the difficult diplomatic challenges that might arise, journalists at a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday repeatedly questioned Trudeau about whether the United States was partly responsible for what happened, creating a volatile situation.
"I think that is one of the many questions that people will think about and try to find answers," Trudeau said.
Richard Johnston, A professor in the department of political science at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver said that the circumstances of the plane crash would complicate Canada's relationship with the United States.
"Many Canadians suspect President Trump and this is not going to help," said Professor Johnston. "And it could help stoke a violent reaction against the president."
Professor Johnston said he hoped Trudeau would try to avoid enmity with Trump, given the economic importance of Canada's relationship with the United States. A crucial new trade agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico is pending approval in the Canadian Parliament and the United States Senate.
As the circumstances surrounding the accident remained murky on Thursday, it seemed to be Iran, not the United States, that was come under fire in social networks for the death of so many Canadians.
"I have no words. Disturbing because the Iranian government may have killed our Canadian friends and colleagues," Payman Parseyan, a leading member of the very united community of Iranian immigrants from Edmonton, wrote on Twitter
Canada suspended its training mission in Iraq and decided move some soldiers of the country after the murder of General Suleimani.
Wednesday's accident was one of the worst losses of Canadian lives in an aviation disaster since 1985, when a bomb exploded and killed 329 people aboard an Air India flight, mostly Canadians of Indian descent.
Among the Canadians who perished in the accident on the outskirts of Tehran there was a family of four, newlyweds, international students and children.
Relations between Canada and the United States have been tense for many months.
Trump called Trudeau "two faces,quot; after the prime minister was captured on video, apparently gossiping about the US president with other world leaders at a NATO reception at Buckingham Palace last month.
In June 2018, the ink had barely dried in the statement after a summit meeting of the Group of 7 in Charlevoix, Quebec, when President Trump insulted Trudeau on Twitter from Air Force One, accusing him of being "very dishonest and weak,quot; and inventing "false statements."
