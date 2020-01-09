Everton transfer rumors | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML98fb76a77d013f37a977b86e3a61881a9% %MINIFYHTML98fb76a77d013f37a977b86e3a61881a10%

Carlo Ancelotti will put his Everton transfer plans on hold until after the third round match of the FA Cup on Sunday against Liverpool

The latest news about Everton players have been related to this January, and who could leave the club when the era of Carlo Ancelotti begins …

Analysis: what to expect this January

Sky Sports News reporter Vinny O & # 39; Connor …

"Everton wants to bring a midfielder and a central midfielder in January, especially due to the long-term injuries of Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin. In the middle half, Nathan Ake He is a player that they like but it seems that Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham are ahead of them in the queue.

"In the midfield, the type of player they want is Watford's Abdoulaye Doucoure, who liked it in the past, but it remains to be seen if they will come back for him given his recent change of manager. Nor should a possible loan movement be ruled out until summer.

"The Toffees would also like to add a striking option, however, this is likely to wait until summer unless an opportunity arises that they cannot refuse."

Back Martina and forward Niasse are again available to transfer while Morgan SchneiderlinThe situation is also interesting. It is necessary unless they enter the midfielder they are looking for. "

The last players of Everton have been linked to …

"We are going to talk all together and find a solution to try to improve the team," Carlo Ancelotti said when asked about his transfer goals this month after his team's FA Cup exit against Liverpool.

According to reports, the Italian, who joined the club in December, is ready to review the squad and is looking to make a loan move to James Rodriguezand possible offers for Yannick Carrasco Y Adrien Rabiot.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Carlisle (Daily Mail), Goncalo Patience, Eintracht Frankfurt (Goal); Piotr Zielinski, Napoli (Liverpool Echo); James Rodríguez, Real Madrid (El Desmarque); Adrien Rabiot, Juventus (FootMercato); Mohammed Salisu, Real Valladolid (Pucela Signings); Morgan Sanson, Marseille (Daily Express); Jean Michael Seri, Fulham (FootMercato); Jamie Hamilton, Hamilton (TeamTalk); Gedson Fernandes, Benfica (Daily Telegraph); James Rodríguez, Real Madrid (loan) (Daily Mirror); Wesley Fofana, Saint-Etienne (daily star).

The latest about those who could leave Everton this January …

0:56 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will discuss with the club hierarchy after January 5 if there is an opportunity to improve his squad & # 39; well & # 39; Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti says he will discuss with the club hierarchy after January 5 if there is an opportunity to improve his squad & # 39; well & # 39;

Gylfi Sigurdsson (Daily Express); Moise Kean, Sampdoria (loan) (Telenord); Kean, AC Milan (Calciomercato); Cenk Tosun, Besiktas (Liverpool Echo), Crystal Palace (Evening Standard); Richarlison, Manchester United (Evening Standard); Mason Holgate, Sheffield United (The Athletic), Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Manchester United (The Sun);

Who else could start from Goodison?

Maarten Stekelenburg hasn't played for Everton since 2018

Everton chief Carlo Ancelotti has apparently said Gylfi Sigurdsson to be sold in the January transfer window, according to the Daily express.

The Blues have four players without a contract at the end of June, which means they can agree on Bosman's agreements with foreign clubs in January. Maarten Stekelenburg, Leighton Baines, Cuckoo Martina Y Oumar Niasse.

Stekelenburg is expected to go on a free transfer at the end of the season, as it hasn't appeared on the first team since October 2018.

Baines is very unlikely to leave during the transfer window, but Everton will seek to unload Martina after her 18 months in the club, while the same applies to Niasse.

The 29-year-old has made only eight appearances since the beginning of last season and was linked to Besiktas and Trabzonspor in August. With no future at Merseyside, it will be open for a transfer in January.

Moise Kean hopes to start his career at Everton with Ancelotti

