Eva Marcille reveals to fans what helped her return to the ring: this is the reason why some people shade her

Eva Marcille started 2020 promoting a healthier lifestyle. He shared many related publications on his social media account, promoting all kinds of weight loss products and tips for a healthy life.

Now, she tells fans what is the secret that helped her return to the ring.

Some fans were excited about her slender figure, but others criticized her for lying to them, saying that this is an older picture of her.

Ad #ad @flattummyapp helped me to return to the ring and take care of my New Year resolutions. Eat as it should be and train to be STRONGER every day. This app and the community of 2.5 million women have kept me going! I've been ten days and I never felt better. Download the FREE 7-day trial version in my story, "Eva captioned her post.

Someone shaded Eva and asked: ‘Have you really tried tummy tea? Do you know the ingredients or side effects? Would you let Marley drink flat-bellied tea because she felt "fat,quot;? It's sad the shit that you push young and impressionable women to do a checkup … this is where I jump from Eva's car. Good luck. & # 39;

Another fan also criticized Eva and said: "Now Eva, we know this is old … you're fine as you are, don't lie to us."

Someone else tried to find an explanation and said: "She could have this image as motivation to return to where she was in this image."

Another follower commented: ‘Damn Eva, you could have at least one picture of better quality! That is all I ask. You know better! 🤔😅 ’

Suddenly or not, Eva says she is promoting a journey towards a healthier lifestyle in early 2020.



