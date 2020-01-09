Elizabeth Warren has just revealed her skin care routine and we are shocked

by Elizabeth Warren, less is more when it comes to taking care of your skin.

The 70-year-old Democratic presidential candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren talked about her skincare routine in an interview with Cosmopolitan, published on Thursday. She said she uses Pond's moisturizer "every morning, every night," and added: "And I never wash my face."

The interviewer, the editor in chief of the media Jessica PelsHe pointed out that "that is something very French."

"There you have it. So, I've passed, it's over, but a much older cousin named Tootsie," Warren said. "Years ago, I guess probably at some point in my 20 years, and we are in a great family reunion. And Tootsie was beautiful. I looked at her and said: & # 39; Toots, how do you have such beautiful skin? He said: & # 39; Pond moisturizer every morning, every night, and never wash your face & # 39; so from Tootsie to me for you. "

Pond skin care products, which are found in most pharmacies, have been popular in the United States for decades. Cardi Bmakeup artist Erika La & # 39; Pearl Use the moisturizer in the rapper.