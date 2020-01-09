Drake yells at Nicki Minaj, hints at the recognition after his bitter quarrel

%MINIFYHTMLf1119a55712122e5f2f97fa13359330b9% %MINIFYHTMLf1119a55712122e5f2f97fa13359330b10%

The creator of successes & # 39; In My Feelings & # 39; He shares a photo of his Young Money days with the rapper, as the latter is preparing to launch his new studio.

Duck apparently he is offering the olive branch to a friend turned enemy Nicki Minaj. The Canadian rapper hinted at his reconciliation with his former label partner by posting a photo of his past on Instagram Story. Young Money days. He even affectionately called her "Nick."

Drake and Nicki used to be very close during their first races, but they separated in recent years. His enmity began when she left meek mill in 2015. She was put in an awkward situation when her then boyfriend claimed that Drake did not write his own lyrics. Drake responded, saying that Meek's relationship with Nicki would not last.

Drake was right. Nicki and Meek finally separated in 2017, and she reconciled with the Canadian rapper after the breakup. However, they fell again when Drake decided to end his enmity with the rapper of Philadelphia in 2018.

Drake and Meek collaborated on a song for the latter's new album that was released in the same year as Nicki & # 39; s. According to reports, I was not happy. She criticized the duo in one of her new songs and rejected Drake at a Young Money meeting for her music video.

The rapper also joined forces with Kanye west in another project despite Drake's enmity with the "Jesus is born"Rap star. The hit maker of" Hotline Bling "was furious with the lyricist" Jesus Walks "for announcing his son to the public.

Drake and Nicki finally stopped following each other on Instagram at the end of 2018.

Nicki has not commented on Drake's recoil photo. She has left MIA from social networks since November 2019. She is busy working on her new studio album, but no release date or featured guests have been announced.