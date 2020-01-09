Donald Trump, British royal family, sepia: Thursday's briefing

A classified briefing of Trump administration officials on Wednesday He did little to convince the Democrats that the murder of division general Qassim Suleimani last week was justified, and some Republicans were unhappy with the fact that the White House did not include legislators in decision making.

In a speech to the nation, Trump announced new sanctions on Tehran, but called for renewed diplomacy after the Iranian missile attacks that appeared to be intended to save the face instead of inflicting casualties. No one was killed or injured in the attacks, which hit two bases in Iraq, where US troops are stationed.

Go deeper: "As it turned out, missile attacks could end without blood near the last chapter in the four-decade slow-fire conflict between the United States and Iran." Read our account of the tense hours surrounding the Iran movement, based on interviews with former and current US officials and military personnel in Washington and Iraq.

News Analysis: Trump's speech reflected his conflicting instincts of belligerence and withdrawal from foreign policy, writes our national security correspondent. (Read a transcript of the address here).