Donald Trump, British royal family, sepia: Thursday's briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
Good Morning.
We are covering the relief of hostilities between United States and Iranand the many questions surrounding the deadly plane crash outside Tehran Our travel section has also published its annual list of 52 places to go.
Iran's crisis cools, but tensions persist
Congressional Democrats They plan to hold a vote today that would restrain President Trump's war authority, even when almost a week of animosity between Washington and Tehran has been eased.
A classified briefing of Trump administration officials on Wednesday He did little to convince the Democrats that the murder of division general Qassim Suleimani last week was justified, and some Republicans were unhappy with the fact that the White House did not include legislators in decision making.
In a speech to the nation, Trump announced new sanctions on Tehran, but called for renewed diplomacy after the Iranian missile attacks that appeared to be intended to save the face instead of inflicting casualties. No one was killed or injured in the attacks, which hit two bases in Iraq, where US troops are stationed.
Go deeper: "As it turned out, missile attacks could end without blood near the last chapter in the four-decade slow-fire conflict between the United States and Iran." Read our account of the tense hours surrounding the Iran movement, based on interviews with former and current US officials and military personnel in Washington and Iraq.
News Analysis: Trump's speech reflected his conflicting instincts of belligerence and withdrawal from foreign policy, writes our national security correspondent. (Read a transcript of the address here).
Little clarity after the plane crash near Tehran
The mystery about what shot down a Ukraine International Airlines flight on Wednesday It might not be resolved soon, as Iran said it would not send the flight data recorders of the plane to Boeing, its US manufacturer.
The accident occurred hours after Iran launched attacks on US troops in Iraq, and a former National Transportation Safety Board official said investigators should consider an attack "as a priority."
A spokesman for the Iranian armed forces said the accident was not the result of any military action.
The victims: The 176 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 were killed, including at least 63 Canadians. The victims came from at least seven countries; none was from the USA UU.
A whirlwind journey with Michael Bloomberg
The potential Democratic presidential candidate and former mayor of New York took a 17-hour trip around the Midwest on Wednesday, part of his unconventional approach, omitting the early voting states of Iowa and New Hampshire.
"For us who live in big cities it is easy to forget the rest of the world," said Bloomberg. "You don't see it every day." One of our reporters went on a trip.
A shake for the royal family of Great Britain
"I really tried to adopt this British sensitivity of a rigid upper lip," the Duchess of Sussex said in a documentary last year. “I tried, I really tried. But I think what he does internally is probably really harmful. ”
The result of that apparent unhappiness was evident on Wednesday, when she and her husband, Prince Harry, He announced that "they would step back as,quot; older members "of the royal family,quot; and planned to divide their time between Britain and North America.
Buckingham Palace issued a brief two-line statement that refers to "complicated issues that will take time to resolve." Among those issues is the couple's plan to be financially independent, since British taxpayers now finance their security, among many other expenses.
Our travel section has launched its annual list of destinations, one for each week of the year, with the aim of inspiring, delighting and motivating you to explore.
Among them, top left: the Kimberley region in Australia; Sabah, Malaysia; the British Virgin Islands; and Kampot, Cambodia. This is how we choose them.
This is what is happening most.
It is not your standard fugitive: Far from lying, former car executive Carlos Ghosn presented his case against Japan's justice system at a two-hour press conference. In an interview with The Times, he did not address the details of his escape.
Harvey Weinstein trial: Many potential jurors in the rape trial of the former Hollywood producer in Manhattan want to be excused, saying that their knowledge of the allegations could affect their judgment. Today's episode of our podcast The Daily is about the case.
Manipulating the debate on forest fires: Rupert Murdoch's media empire is accused of blaming Australia's flames to minimize climate change. Read more in a news analysis of our head of the Sydney office.
Snapshot: Above, a sepia with three-dimensional glasses, part of the researchers' attempts to evaluate the depth perception of the animals. Cephalopods, unlike their cousins of squid and octopus, It can be seen in three dimensions, according to a study published on Wednesday.
He did not overlook more: Margaret McFarland, a child psychologist, was a mentor to Fred Rogers and helped shape her innovative television show. She is the last entry in our series about people who did not receive obituaries in The Times.
Nightly Comedy: Jimmy Fallon said about the planned change of life for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: “I give them a lot of credit: tons of celebrities always threaten to move to Canada; they are really doing it. "
What we are reading: This exhaustive ranking of all Adam Sandler's films by Vulture. Tom Wright-Piersanti, editor of briefings, says: "The good thing about this list is that the comedies that made it a family name receive the same attention as their acclaimed independent roles."
Now, a break from the news
Cook: Mushrooms, pearl onion, wine and carrots a rich stew, without meat, Bourguignon style.
Watch: Our The pop culture reporter described Florence Pugh, star of "Little Women,quot; and "Midsommar."
Read: Do you need to disconnect? "How to do nothing,quot; by Jenny Odell is new to our list of best-selling non-fiction hardcover.
Smarter life: If you went overboard with Christmas shopping, here we show you how to recover your finances.
And now for the backstory in …
Reporting the accident in Iran
When news was heard that a Ukrainian plane had fallen after taking off from Tehran, journalists and editors from all over the world took action, including our increasingly sophisticated visual research team.
The plane crashed a little after 6 a.m. local time on Wednesday (shortly before 10 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday). Malachy Browne, a senior producer who previously investigated the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and the shooting in Las Vegas, was at his home in New York, where he quickly got to work.
On Flightradar24, which tracks the planes by their radio signals, examined recent flights from Tehran. One had stopped transmitting near Tehran International Airport. On social media, he quickly began to examine the accounts of what had happened.
A Persian speaker on Malachy's team, Nilo Tabrizy, spoke with an Instagram user who had posted images of the remains. Other accounts and witness videos It also helped our team determine that the plane was on fire with wings attached as it descended rapidly.
And by mapping the photos and analyzing the structural damage and splashing blood on the ground, the team confirmed that the plane was returning to the airport when it crashed, crucial information in the story still in development of what happened.
Now they are mapping where the debris fell and working with our reporter James Glanz and other aviation experts to analyze the clues.
When Nilo called his relatives in Iran to control them, they told him not to be so "western." "Don't worry!" They said. After all, they had lived through the Iran-Iraq war.
That's all for this informative session. Until next time.
– Chris
Thank you
Mark Josephson and Eleanor Stanford provided the break from the news. Andrea Kannapell, the report editor, wrote the Background Story of today. You can contact the team at [email protected]
P.S.
• We are listening to "The Daily,quot;. Today's episode is the first in a two-part series on the case against Harvey Weinstein.
• Here is today's Mini Crossword Puzzle, and a hint: Capital of Oregon (five letters). You can find all our puzzles here.
• The Times Book Review has started a new column, Group Text, which offers recommendations especially aimed at reading clubs.
%MINIFYHTML80e51c1084d4745d41cb1b3197a4e7b89%