Dolly Parton working on music to be released after her death

Wenn

The successful & # 39; Jolene & # 39; 73 years old wants to be prepared for his death and reveals his plan to create new music that he can live when he dies someday.

Up News Info –

Dolly parton He is trying his best to "think about the future" by creating music to be released after his death.

The 73-year-old singer will not consider the idea of ​​retiring, because she loves her work too much, but has begun to look to the future and the legacy she will leave behind.

In the last installment of the nine-episode podcast "Dolly Parton & # 39; s"America", the legend of" Jolene "admitted that he is trying to think about how his music can live even when he is no longer alive.

"There are enough things to continue with my music forever, to make compilation albums, to actually do new and original things, and I am intentionally trying to leave the songs for that same purpose," he explained. "Having a click track and my voice, where any arrangement can be made. So I think about the future."

"Anyone could produce that. Anyone, any producer in the world, an excellent producer, when I'm gone, they could take my songs, just the click track of my voice, and build a complete arrangement on that. That will continue forever. .. I hope my music is left behind. I hope it always lives. I think many of those other things may disappear. But I would like to think that I have left some good pieces of music. "

While some might consider Dolly's plan somewhat morbid, he added that he doesn't want to leave things like Aretha Franklin or The prince Not being prepared

In addition, Dolly said he hopes to have the opportunity to continue making music in the hereafter.

"I think we are all part of that great divine plan, and I hope to go ahead and write and sing a little more," he smiled. "Play with those golden harps and write some more songs and I have my own mission, and walk the golden streets of glory and keep doing it forever and ever."