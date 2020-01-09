Does Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak address any legal problems?

It seems that Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey's Chhapaak may have problems soon. Acid surviving lawyer Laxmi Agarwal, Aparna Bhat, plans to take legal action against manufacturers not to mention her name in the film.

Aparna Bhat shared through a social media post that he is deeply disturbed by the fact that his name has not been mentioned nor has he been granted any credit in Chhapaak. The lawyer mentioned that she would resort legally to protect her identity and preserve her integrity.

She wrote: “I have never been the one that demands attention to my work. Deeply disturbed by the turn of events after seeing Chhapaak. Forced to take legal action to protect my identity and preserve my integrity. I represented Lakshmi in his criminal trial at Patiala House Courts … tomorrow someone will represent me in my cause … Ironies of life. "In addition, he wrote to take legal action against Deepika Padukone and the creators and wrote:" I thank everyone my friends who backed my contribution and challenged the Chhapaak team by not even saying "Thank you!" I can't match the powers of these powerful Bollywood producers, but keeping silent will further support injustice. I have decided to take my cause to the next level. Ready to face the consequences.

Previously, a writer had also claimed that Chhapaak's story was his in court. With all this, it seems that Chhapaak will face some turbulent waters ahead. Chhapaak arrives in theaters tomorrow.