Denise Richards and Camille Grammer's representative deny the rumors of the Brandi Glanville case – "Someone is desperate for a diamond,quot;

Earlier this week, a report appeared stating Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills Star Denise Richards had a month-long adventure with alum Brandi Glanville. And, when the cast confronted Richards about the matter during his trip to Rome, the Wild things The actress stopped filming.

Now, Richards' representative, Jill Fritzo, states that the story "is not true," and RHOBH friend Camille Grammer is supporting her.

It's BS It didn't happen. Someone is desperate for a diamond. – Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) January 8, 2020

According to The Daily Mail, Richards and Glanville began their adventure early last year, and lasted until summer. Apparently, Richards told Glanville that he had an open marriage with her husband Aaron Phypers, but that was a lie. When Phypers found out, he was "hurt,quot; and Glanville was annoyed to discover that Richards lied.

The publication said that his co-stars confronted Richards for his adventure with Glanville during the cast trip to Rome, which caused the actress to "basically move away,quot; from RHOBH and stop filming with the rest of the cast.

Richards' representative says the story is completely false, and Grammer tweeted that this whole story is "BS,quot; and none of that happened. She added: "Someone is desperate for a diamond."

Glanville really wants to talk about the rumors, but he tweeted that he is not "allowed,quot; to respond. However, at the end of December, Glanville spoke on Twitter about how "Denised,quot; was.

"I just received,quot; Denised, "Glanville wrote." Really b *** h ???? Do you want to play. 1-blackmail is illegal, 2-I don't have skeletons in my closet (everyone's on the Internet), the shame of 3-sluts is soooooooooo last year. "

When you want to respond but you are not "allowed,quot; … pic.twitter.com/PKl5cgMWYx – Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) January 9, 2020

The insider who is talking about the alleged affair claimed that this story will unfold in front of the Bravo cameras in the next season, and fans will "see how everything comes down."

Another source added that they feel sorry for Phypers because he is a good guy, and Richards was crazy to think that she could have an affair and get away with it while on a reality show. A third source said that everyone in Beverly Hills knew about the matter, and that it was "the talk of Kathy Hilton's Christmas party," that Richards didn't show up.

This was also the talk of BravoCon in November, says the star of another Bravo show. They added that they were surprised that the matter remained secret as long as it did.

Ad

The new season of Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills It will be released later this year in Bravo.



Post views:

0 0