Demi Lovato makes his Will & Grace debut

Demi lovato He has officially done it Will and grace debut.
As the images of the baby's bump that the singer had published from her time on the show, Lovato plays Jenny, the surrogate mother hired by Will (Eric McCormack), who decided to have a baby alone. He met him in tonight's episode, excited because he had heard that he had a really large uterus.
First, I was totally scared by the way she greeted her knock on the door ("Before opening this door, you should know that I have a knife and a dog, and the dog also has a knife,quot;), and then he was totally scared of how messy his apartment was, and then he was totally scared of all the jokes she made, and then he was extremely he was scared when he discovered that she earns money as a camera girl when she is not paid as a surrogate mother.
Because it's Will, he got weird and judged almost immediately, and told Jenny he had to think about it.
Then she went home and decided well, maybe paying her to be her substitute could help her get her out of the cam girl's lifestyle, and maybe she could save her! It was Karen (Megan Mullally) of all the people who, when Jenny sent a text message to say she didn't feel it, told Will that she was being a great idiot.
He went to apologize, explaining that he never imagined that she would have to choose him while he chose her, and that everything was fine.
Elsewhere, Karen slept with Jenny's disabled war veteran brother after a flirting session that only Karen Walker could accomplish, while Jack accompanied Grace to a Annie convention, where she pretended to be a Broadway star.
The final season of Will and grace continues on Thursdays at 9 p.m. on NBC
