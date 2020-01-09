Demi Lovato makes his Will & Grace debut

Demi lovato He has officially done it Will and grace debut.

As the images of the baby's bump that the singer had published from her time on the show, Lovato plays Jenny, the surrogate mother hired by Will (Eric McCormack), who decided to have a baby alone. He met him in tonight's episode, excited because he had heard that he had a really large uterus.

First, I was totally scared by the way she greeted her knock on the door ("Before opening this door, you should know that I have a knife and a dog, and the dog also has a knife,quot;), and then he was totally scared of how messy his apartment was, and then he was totally scared of all the jokes she made, and then he was extremely he was scared when he discovered that she earns money as a camera girl when she is not paid as a surrogate mother.

Because it's Will, he got weird and judged almost immediately, and told Jenny he had to think about it.