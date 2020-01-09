David Prutton Sky Bet EFL Predictions | Soccer news









Who gives David Prutton the victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Discover here …

Brentford vs QPR, Saturday 12.30pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Is Brentford the most likely side to threaten Leeds and West Brom? They need to make a real race to close the gap and this would be a great place to start.

QPR has had an amazing week. 11 goals in two games! Notch six against Cardiff on New Year's Day, and then five Swansea spent in the FA Cup. There will be goals here, and I will go to draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Brentford vs QPR Live

Charlton vs West Brom, Saturday 3pm

Charlton is sliding towards the relegation zone and Lee Bowyer needs some players to cross the door in January, that will be a great approach for him.

West Brom had a really poor holiday season, not winning in their last four Championship games. This is a good opportunity to win again.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Leeds was brilliant for 45 minutes against Arsenal in the FA Cup on Monday night, and fans will expect that to be a sign of what will come next season.

They are the best in the league and have a big gap with the third, but they should focus on the job in question. Sheffield Wednesday had a really poor holiday season, losing its last three on the turn. Despite their bad form, I would like them to understand something.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (16/1 with Sky Bet)

Middlesbrough vs Derby, Saturday 3pm

What a remarkable change in Middlesbrough! Jonathan Woodgate insisted that the results would come soon and won four in the turn during the holiday season to get closer to the play-offs than to the relegation zone!

Derby is already feeling a positive impact on the arrival of Wayne Rooney, and has already played a key role in consecutive league and cup victories. However, Boro looks so good at the moment that I have to back them up on Saturday.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Reading vs Nottingham Forest, Saturday 3pm

Mark Bowen has silenced the skeptics well and truly! Four wins in a row and Reading are looking up instead of down for the first time in a couple of years.

The forests are also in shape after winning their last three. They could add some goals to their side in January and that would give them a real chance to keep their place in the top six. Draw here for me between two sides in shape.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Swansea, Sunday 12pm – Live at Sky Sports Football

Now this is a great game! A South Wales derby is always a fantastic occasion and this will not be different, especially if both sides compete for a place in the top six.

Cardiff has stuttered a little late under Neil Harris, while Steve Cooper hopes that the hammering of the FA Cup in QPR does not affect the shape of the Swansea League. I will return a raffle.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Cardiff vs Swansea Live

Sunderland vs Wycombe, Saturday 3pm

There are five undefeated for Sunderland in League One, although they still need to turn more draws into wins if Phil Parkinson is really going to have local fans on his side at the Stadium of Light.

Wycombe is still the best, which is notable considering that they had lost three in a row before drawing with Ipswich on New Year's Day. It would be a shame if they sneak in the second half of the season, and I think they could win here again.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Swindon vs Crewe, Saturday 3pm

Can Swindon continue without Eoin Doyle? It is always a blow to lose a forward midway through the season, but losing one who has scored that volume of goals could be catastrophic.

Crewe will be delighted that they don't have to face it. They have won their last two in the league and have games on hand in both Swindon and Exeter above them. I think they could win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-3 (22/1 with Sky Bet)

Other championship predictions (Every Saturday 3pm kickoffs)

Barnsley vs Huddersfield: 0-2 (18/1)

Blackburn vs. Preston: 1-1 (5/1)

Helmet vs Fulham: 2-1 (9/1)

Luton vs Birmingham: 1-1 (11/2)

Stoke vs Millwall: 0-2 (18/1)

Wigan vs Bristol City: 1-1 (5/1)