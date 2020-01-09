Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley will not be affected by an injury, says Watford Chief Nigel Pearson | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLfe0dfd17f1a5bec74f8253249b1a75269% %MINIFYHTMLfe0dfd17f1a5bec74f8253249b1a752610%

Watch Bournemouth vs Watford live at Sky Sports Premier League on Saturday; start at 2pm





Watford chief Nigel Pearson says he will not run any risk with respect to Danny Welbeck and Tom Cleverley's return from injury.

Former Manchester United and Arsenal Welbeck forward gave Watford a boost this week after he returned to training.

The 29-year-old joined the Hornets in a free transfer of the Gunners last summer, but has appeared in just five Premier League games after suffering a hamstring injury in October.

The second player, Watford, who is two points behind, has the worst scoring record in the top category, with only 17 goals in his 21 initial games. Midfielder Cleverley has also been out since October with a foot injury.

"Danny is back on the grass, so he is making good progress," Pearson said.

"Cleverley is still far. I don't want to put a deadline on that. When I come back, I want him forever."

"I don't want to put the players at risk just for a couple more weeks. I want to make sure they're absolutely right."

Cleverley has been out since October with a foot injury

Watford's campaign has been affected by a lot of injuries, and Pearson confirmed that the impressive Kiko Femenia will miss the trip on her side to Bournemouth this weekend while fighting a hamstring problem.

Sebastian Prodl and Daryl Janmaat remain absent in the long term, but Craig Cathcart is available.

Pearson, who has seen his team claim 10 points in five games since taking over, could be tempted to reinforce his squad during this month's transfer window.

But speaking before the crash on your side on the south coast on Sunday, live Sky Sports Premier LeagueHe said: "Hopefully we have new signings when we recover some of our injured players. That will be really important for us."

"If we didn't do any business, I think we have the capacity and tools to get out of the situation we are in."

"We have good players, so if we do business, it won't be substantial."