Danielle Staub says she leaves RHONJ and Will & # 39; & # 39; Never & # 39; & # 39; Return

Danielle Staub is saying goodbye to The true housewives of New Jersey.

The reality star announced that he will leave the show after season 10 on Wednesday's episode of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen.

"Well, in the last 12 years and 10 seasons I have been part of this whole franchise and I have been very happy to meet and be on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something I want to do that makes my heart happy every day, "he said. "And so, I will never return as a housewife."

Even Andy Cohen She seemed surprised by her use of the word "never."

"No! I will never return as a housewife again with the Jersey girls," he said.

So what will Staub do next?

"I'm going to start my own cooking channel," he said. "I love it, Andy. Cooking is a therapy for me. Therefore, I basically call it cooking therapy, and I find my peace in the kitchen."

Staub then explained that she cooks regularly for her daughter, Jillianand their friends.

"They stop and I am a mother and I feed them," he said. "And even if they go out, they come home early and eat. So, I love it. (I'm leaving) to eat. I think the food is sexy, but it doesn't contain gluten or dairy."

Cohen made it clear that this was "completely,quot; the Staub movement.

"I didn't expect you to say the word ever," he said. "I have to digest this during the commercial cut."