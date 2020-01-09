Danielle Staub says she leaves RHONJ and Will & # 39; & # 39; Never & # 39; & # 39; Return

Danielle Staub is saying goodbye to The true housewives of New Jersey.
The reality star announced that he will leave the show after season 10 on Wednesday's episode of Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen.
"Well, in the last 12 years and 10 seasons I have been part of this whole franchise and I have been very happy to meet and be on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something I want to do that makes my heart happy every day, "he said. "And so, I will never return as a housewife."
Even Andy Cohen She seemed surprised by her use of the word "never."
"No! I will never return as a housewife again with the Jersey girls," he said.
So what will Staub do next?
"I'm going to start my own cooking channel," he said. "I love it, Andy. Cooking is a therapy for me. Therefore, I basically call it cooking therapy, and I find my peace in the kitchen."
Staub then explained that she cooks regularly for her daughter, Jillianand their friends.
"They stop and I am a mother and I feed them," he said. "And even if they go out, they come home early and eat. So, I love it. (I'm leaving) to eat. I think the food is sexy, but it doesn't contain gluten or dairy."
Cohen made it clear that this was "completely,quot; the Staub movement.
"I didn't expect you to say the word ever," he said. "I have to digest this during the commercial cut."
Staub joined The true housewives of New Jersey As a housewife in the first season. However, she left the program after the second season. She rejoined the program during seasons eight, nine and 10 as a friend.
Fans recently saw a dramatic moment between Staub and Margaret Joseph. Teresa Giudice She had invited the women to visit her friend's boutique. During the shopping trip, Staub and Joseph had an argument. At one point, Joseph threw water on Staub and Staub pulled Joseph's ponytail.
To see the rest of the season, fans can see The true housewives of New Jersey Wednesday nights in Bravo.
(E! And Bravo are part of NBCUniversal).