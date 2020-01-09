Danielle Staub announces that she will leave the true housewives of New Jersey and start her own project that makes her happy.

Royal Housewives of New Jersey star Danielle Staub announced that she will leave Bravo's reality show during a recent appearance in Watch what happens live with Andy Cohen. Of course, Cohen knew in advance what Staub was going to say to the audience, but his choice of words surprised him.

“In the last 12 years and 10 seasons, I have been part of this whole franchise and I am very happy to meet and be on the platform and be here with all of you, but it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to make glad my heart every day, ”Staub told Cohen as he listened and smiled, obviously knowing that he was approaching.

Danielle Staub says that she is leaving the true housewives of New Jersey and that "never,quot; will return https://t.co/JnCzvifJ2h – E! News (@enews) January 9, 2020

However, I had no idea what she was going to say next. Staub added that she "will never return as a Housewife"And Cohen stopped her at that moment." Never? "Cohen asked, adding that he had no idea she was going to use that word.

After Cohen's interruption, Staub continued his statement saying he will never return as Housewife Again … with the Jersey girls. That's when he hit Cohen that Staub doesn't feel like coming back to Rhonj, but could be on board with another franchise program, such as Royal Housewives of New York.

Staub then shared even more news. She revealed that she will start her own cooking channel. And because cooking is a therapy for her and finds her "peace in the kitchen," she calls the channel "Cooking Therapy."

She explained that she is always cooking for many people, and that she always has pasta ready for friends and family who pass by her house. He added that he will "go for food,quot; and that his recipes will be gluten free and dairy free.

After Staub finished sharing his news, Cohen reiterated that he did not expect her to use the word "never,quot; and added that he needed to digest it during the commercial break.

Danielle Staub was one of OG's housewives in Rhonj who started the series in 2009 with Teresa Guidice, Dina Manzo, Caroline Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita. She left the cast after two seasons, but returned as "friend,quot; of the show in Season 8. And, that's the role she has had since.

Ad

New episodes of Royal Housewives of New Jersey Air on Wednesday nights in Bravo.



Post views:

0 0