Crowds storm the office of the president in the getaway of Georgia Abkhazia | News

Hundreds of protesters who dispute a local election in the Abkhaz separatist region of Georgia have broken into the de facto leader's office demanding his resignation, according to Russian state media.

The crowd gathered Thursday outside the building in the city of Sukhumi, the capital of the Russian-backed separatist region, before tearing down the door and breaking windows to enter, images and videos circulated by Russian state media showed.

Protesters say there were widespread irregularities in the re-election of Raúl Khadzhimba for a second five-year term as president of Abkhazia in September.

Thursday's riots occurred when authorities were to review a call from opposition leader Alkhas Kvitsinia to cancel the results of his second round against Khadzhimba.

Khadzhimba's office denounced the protest as an attempted coup. The Russian embassy in Abkhazia said it was following the situation.

Later on Thursday, Khadzhimba said in a statement that he did not rule out the possibility of a state of emergency being declared.

"All state government agencies are operating in routine mode. Law enforcement agencies have been placed in a high state of alert. If necessary, I will take steps to impose a state of emergency in the country," said.

"We have already discussed such development of events with the security council," Khadzhimba said.

'Simulated process'

Salomé Zourabichvili, president of Georgia, described the elections in Abkhazia as illegitimate and a "simulated process,quot; that violates the country's sovereignty.

Abkhazia separated from Georgia in the early 1990s when the Soviet Union collapsed. Moscow has strengthened its control over the Black Sea province and a second separatist region of Georgia, South Ossetia, after a brief war with Georgia in 2008.

Most countries consider Abkhazia and South Ossetia to be part of Georgia, but Russia recognizes both as independent nations and deploys its army there despite international condemnation.