Class is in session: 15 secrets about Zoey 101

Zoey 101 premiered at Nickelodeon 15 years ago, becoming the little sister of a certain pop star, Jamie Lynn Spears, in a beloved situation comedy that serves as a first springboard for all kinds of now famous names that had small parts, including Ashley Benson, Harry Shum Jr., Janel Parrish, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette mccurdy, Brandi Cyrus, Keegan Allen, Jessica Stroup Y Kevin McHale.

Although the series lasted only four seasons, the nostalgia is deep with it, and fans were filled with joy when the cast gathered to film a sketch for the restart of Everything that, on air this year.

"This has taken a long time to arrive!" Spears told E! News in November: "I am very excited to be able to gather the cast and recreate so many incredible memories, but I am very excited for what will come in the future."