Class is in session: 15 secrets about Zoey 101

All children are adults, but it is the perfect time to return to school.
Zoey 101 premiered at Nickelodeon 15 years ago, becoming the little sister of a certain pop star, Jamie Lynn Spears, in a beloved situation comedy that serves as a first springboard for all kinds of now famous names that had small parts, including Ashley Benson, Harry Shum Jr., Janel Parrish, Miranda Cosgrove, Jennette mccurdy, Brandi Cyrus, Keegan Allen, Jessica Stroup Y Kevin McHale.
Although the series lasted only four seasons, the nostalgia is deep with it, and fans were filled with joy when the cast gathered to film a sketch for the restart of Everything that, on air this year.
"This has taken a long time to arrive!" Spears told E! News in November: "I am very excited to be able to gather the cast and recreate so many incredible memories, but I am very excited for what will come in the future."
The now mother of two 28-year-old children has let her know that she is open to a Zoey 101 reboot or series that started with Zoey and Dustin Brooks, Chase Matthews, Dana Cruz and more as adults, especially now that Disney + is bringing Lizzie McGuire back. And it has been encouraging to see that the cast has remained a friend.
But the time should be right to bring all the actors together, and the conversations would have to involve the actors themselves.
"I, @nickelodeon, let your people call my people," Spears captioned a photo of a headline that said he was "in talks,quot; to restart last July.
She is currently busier restarting her musical career and filming the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias after taking considerable time to concentrate on his family, but while we wait, how about we disclose some Zoey 101 Trivia in honor of the 15th anniversary of the program:
Nickelodeon
1. Filmed completely on location in Malibu, Zoey 101 was Nickelodeon's most expensive production when it premiered.
fake images
2. Pepperdine University in Malibu, idyllically located next to the Pacific Ocean, replaced its high-level high school, Pacific Coast Academy, which is an enviable educational institution, complete with coffee carts and a theater. No wonder Jamie Lynn's favorite part of all the work was filming all day.
Nickelodeon
3. Jamie Lynn slipped perfectly into the character of Zoey Brooks, a member of the first mixed class of the Pacific Coast Academy, previously only for children. "We like the same clothes and we like to do the same," said the 14-year-old actress in a behind-the-scenes video.
4. For some reason, the teenager was pressed for time while filming the episode of the third season "The Curse of the PCA," so the writers came up with the idea that Zoey would get stuck in her head, so that they could have a firm position. Spears films the scenes in which his face is obscured.
Nickelodeon
5) Sean Flynn, who played Zoey's best friend, Chase Matthews, became an eventual love interest, said in real life that she was also clumsy and made friends easily, just like Chase, whose first encounter with Zoey includes going head to head. a pole "I stay on the computer, talking to my friends online, playing video games, playing the guitar. I always have my guitar, always," he said in a BTS interview. "In fact, sometimes I get in trouble because I play the guitar too much and the director tells me:" Save it! "
6. Flynn: grandson of the Golden Age screen legend Errol Flynn– He left the program after three seasons (it was said that Chase, in turn, was studying in London) but returned for the end of season 4 (and series), "Chasing Zoey,quot;, to seal his sweet romance with a kiss . And by then, Flynn, short-haired, had to wear a wig to replicate Chase's characteristic curly mop.
Nickelodeon
7. In case you have forgotten, that young blond is Austin Butler like Zoey's ex-boyfriend, James, who joined the cast in season four to make things a little more confusing for her while Chase was away. Butler currently has the biggest race of all Zoey 101 alums, who has just played Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time … in Hollywood and writing down the coveted role of Elvis presley in Baz LuhrmannThe next biographical film.
Addressed by TMZ in July 2019, Chris Massey, who played Michael, said that, of course, it would be great if Butler could join any restart or reunion program, if they had one, and had fun with his former co-star and Butler's girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens in Coachella a few months before.
Nickelodeon
8. They left school sometimes. In the one hour special of 2006 Zoey 101: Spring Break, the children visit the beachfront mansion of a rich classmate, where a reality show of boys against girls is being filmed.
Matthew Simmons / Getty Images
9. Zoey 101 He was nominated for Choice TV Breakout Show in 2005, and Spears won for Favorite Television Actress in 2006.
Nickelodeon
10. Chase's best friend, Quinn Pensky, did not exist in the pilot, but Erin Sanders They had done a good job auditioning for another role, they created the character for her.
Nickelodeon
11. For the third season, the team packed the store and moved to a Santa Clarita sound studio, where stage designer Harry Matheu recreated the interiors of the Pacific Coast Academy. Less ocean, but much closer to the Magic Mountain of Six Flags.
12. Fans were speechless when on September 18, 2015, the tenth anniversary of the episode of the second season "Time Capsule," Nickelodeon aired a five-minute short called "What did Zoey say?" that he presented to current Chase proposing to his girlfriend, Alyssa, until Michael runs with a DVD and a note that Zoey wrote 10 years before revealing his true feelings (and the confusion about how Chase really felt).
Poor Alyssa.
It ended with a "will continue …" and the Chase-Zoey chargers are still waiting.
Adao / Swarbrick / INFphoto.com
13. Despite the popular belief that Zoey 101 He finished after four seasons because his star became pregnant at age 16, Jamie Lynn insists that he had already left the program and returned to Louisiana with the intention of making movies and finishing high school, which he also did at age 16, obtaining his GED in February 2008 before his daughter Maddie was born that June 19.
The filming had already concluded when he revealed in December 2007 that he was pregnant and the end of the series was aired on May 2, 2008.
"To tell you the truth, I didn't get pregnant when I was still under contract with Zoey," he told People TV in 2016. "We had finished filming, but the episodes had not yet aired."
Jeffrey Bottari / NBAE through Getty Images
14. "When I got pregnant, the world I knew fell apart," Jamie Lynn acknowledged in the 2016 TLC special Jamie Lynn Spears: When the lights go out. "I knew that I had many young girls who admired me and I felt that responsibility; but, at the end of the day, I knew that I had to make the decision to do something I knew I could do. Sleep with every night."
She gave credit to older sister Britney for serving as a guide to deal with public scrutiny. "We've had a lot of conversations about it," he reminded People TV in 2016, "but I think the main thing is really, you know, trusting yourself and keeping that core value. And you know, keep your family together. People who around you are really important to know who you are, and I think that is the most important thing that I have eliminated from being close to all the chaos in general. "
15. They are still friends! The entire main cast, except Jamie Lynn, who worked in Atlanta and slept in her FaceTime attempt with her, met for dinner in Los Angeles in 2019. "It was so much fun." victoria justice, who went on to star in his own Nickelodeon series Victorious after Zoey 101 finished said Lifestyle. "It was great to be together again. It really brought me old days and so many great memories. I just remember sitting there and looking at everyone's faces and feeling like nobody had really changed. Like, things had obviously changed, but we were still liked in essence our same people and felt very comfortable and familiar, so it was a very nice feeling. It was a lot of fun. "
And count on Justice for the hypothetical restart.
Who doesn't want that bacon in their lives now? To the people of Nickelodeon calling the people of Jamie Lynn Spears in 2020!