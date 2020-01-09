Civil aircraft shot down: a bleak story

A Ukrainian plane, a Boeing 737-800, fell in Iran on Wednesday morning, killing at least 176 people. The US authorities believe that the Iranians shot down the plane by mistake, with two missiles fired from an Iranian air defense system, the SA-15.
These are some of the most prominent passenger planes that will be shot down, either accidentally or, in some cases, deliberately:
July 17, 2014: Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
MH17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, when it was blown from the sky over eastern Ukraine, killing 298 people. In June, an international investigation team accused four people, including three with ties to Russian intelligence.
Moscow has consistently denied any involvement in the disaster, but Western countries and experts have blamed Russia-backed separatists.
October 4, 2001: Siberia Airlines Flight 1812
Seventy-eight people, most of them Russian emigrants to Israel, died when the flight from Tel Aviv to Novosibirsk It exploded and plunged into the Black Sea off the Russian coast.
Four minutes earlier, two long-range anti-aircraft missiles were fired during a Ukrainian air defense exercise off the coast of Crimea in the Black Sea. The president of Ukraine said later that he accepted that investigators discover that his country's army had accidentally destroyed the Russian plane.
July 3, 1988: Iran Air Flight 655
A United States Navy warship in the Persian Gulf It shot down an Iranian passenger plane that the Navy said it confused with a fighter plane, killing the 290 people on board. The Iran Air Airbus A300 was flying over the Strait of Hormuz while the warship, the Vincennes, a 9,600-tonne missile cruiser, was being attacked by Iranian boats.
The Americans, who were following the radar readings, mistakenly thought they saw a hostile F-14 jet fighter, and shot down the plane with a ground-to-air missile.
September 1, 1983: Korean Air Lines Flight 007
A Soviet fighter plane shot down KAL 007 after the plane deviated from the course and over the Soviet territory, killing 269 passengers and crew members and provoking several theories.
The Soviet Union said the plane was on a spy mission, which the United States denied. The United States, Japan and the Soviet Union searched the Okhotsk Sea for the black box recorder, but said they could not find it.
The episode evoked the Soviet demolition of Korean Air Lines flight 902 in 1978, which had a different destination: all but two passengers on that flight survived.
June 27, 1980: Flight 870 of Itavia
The 870 crash of Itavia, known as The Ustica affair killed the 81 people on board and produced legions of conspiracy theories in Italy. The plane was entering the final stage of a routine trip from Bologna, Italy, to Palermo, Sicily, when it suddenly sank into the Tyrrhenian Sea near the small island of Ustica.
In 2013, the highest court in Italy ruled that the government had to compensate the families of some of the victims, implicitly recognizing the most widely accepted theory behind the accident: that a missile fired by a fighter plane had hit the twin-engine McDonnell Douglas DC-9. The court did not say where that missile came from.
September 3, 1978 – Air Rhodesia Flight 825
February 12, 1979 – Air Rhodesia Flight 827
In similar episodes, rebel forces in what was then Rhodesia, now Zimbabwe, he shot down two planes five minutes after his takeoff from Kariba.
Apparently, both were hit by Strela missiles of Soviet heat search. In total, more than 100 people died in both episodes.
February 21, 1973: Flight 114 of Libyan Arab Airlines
A Boeing 727-200 en route from Tripoli, Libya, to Cairo through Benghazi, Libya, was shot down by Israeli fighter planes over the Sinai desert. Only five of the 113 passengers survived.
Israel said the plane had flown over Israeli military concentrations along the Suez Canal and over a military airfield in Sinai, which was later occupied by Israel.
August 24, 1938: the Kweilin incident
Five Japanese military planes shot down a Chinese-owned DC-2, known as Kweilin, shortly after leaving Hong Kong for Chungking. China and Japan were at war at that time.
Fourteen people died; many of them had machine gun wounds. The American pilot survived.