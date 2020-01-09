Christian Eriksen: Manchester United rule out bet on Tottenham midfielder | Soccer news





Christian Eriksen has no contract at the end of the season

Manchester United has ruled out an attempt to take Christian Eriksen to Old Trafford in this window.

Reports have linked United with an offer of £ 20 million for the Tottenham midfielder, who is without a contract at the end of the season, but no offer has been made.

United held talks with the Spurs about an agreement for Eriksen last summer, but the player remained in North London.

2:58 The Good Morning Transfers transfer team analyzes the interest of the Executive Director of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, in Eriksen The Good Morning Transfers transfer team analyzes the interest of the Executive Director of Inter Milan, Giuseppe Marotta, in Eriksen

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands that Eriksen sees his future away from the Premier League and is likely to head to Inter Milan.

The executive director of the Italian club, Giuseppe Marotta, confirmed earlier this week that they are interested in the Danish international, but said they have not yet had conversations with the Spurs.

According to Sky Italy, Inter is currently prioritizing its search for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

How to follow the January transfer window

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast is also back with a more expert analysis of here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.