Chris Paul deserves the All-Star award after inspiring the resurgence of the Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA News

The Oklahoma City Thunder were chosen for this season, but now they appear to be sure of reaching the playoffs. Like his team, Chris Paul has also exceeded expectations and, as a result, deserves to be an All-Star, writes Mark Deeks.

Live NBA: Houston @ Oklahoma City



Friday, January 10 at 2:30 a.m.



In his 34-year season, Chris Paul of the Oklahoma City Thunder is averaging the lowest assists per game in his career.

Not since he was a freshman with Wake Forest in 2003-04 he has gone through just 6.5 assists per game he is averaging this season. His 31.8 percent attendance rate significantly follows his 45 percent average for his career, and his 1.5 steals per game is also by far his lowest mark.

In addition, as a scorer, Paul's total of 16.6 points per game is the fourth lowest mark of his NBA career, and when he approaches the 1,000 games of the regular season played, no one can deny that the best days have remained behind.

Then, he got older. That is what is established. Now, let's discuss him making the All-Star team of the Western Conference this year anyway.

Paul's new team, the Thunder, is provisionally placed in seventh place in the West, and there is a big gap with the eighth, ninth and tenth. Except for an implosion in the second half, they will reach the playoffs this season, with a good chance of facing the same Houston Rockets team that surrendered with Paul during the summer.

Given that the Thunder were an almost unanimous choice to miss the playoffs after exchanging each of Paul George, Russell Westbrook and Jerami Grant in the summer, the fact that they are increasingly seen as dead certificates for the postseason count heavily in favor of Paul All-Star.

















2:50



NBA Hall of Fame member Isiah Thomas said Chris Paul's leadership skills were in full display at Oklahoma City's overtime victory in Brooklyn.



If the Thunder should have been included in the lottery considering the quality of Paul's four-man unit, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (an emerging star that didn't come completely out of nowhere after a strong rookie campaign with The LA Clippers which made it the centerpiece of George's trade), Danilo Gallinari (an All-Star franc for a decade) and Steven Adams (a valuable center) is a legitimate question.

But if expectations were unfairly low, it would only benefit Paul, since it can be said that it is a more important reason why they were exceeded.

















2:05



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Brooklyn Nets in week 12 of the NBA season



Without a doubt, beyond the basic statistics of counting and the optics that comes from the challenged expectations, Paul has been very good. With complete control of the game in a way that the Thunder never had with Westbrook at the helm, Paul is having a bouncing season, scoring much more efficiently, committing less turnovers and being much more effective in clutch situations than the last year for rockets

As evidenced by scoring 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime periods combined in a victory earlier this week against the Brooklyn Nets, Paul has become the reliable veteran leader in late game situations, with a notable 54.0 percent in the fourth quarter, nine percent higher than in any other.

For the sake of comparison, in its fourth quarter of this year, LeBron James is shooting 43.1 percent.

That increase in Paul's performance in the fourth quarter is a feature, not a coincidence. The Thunder still lacks any type of wing or offensive creation consistent from the small forward position, and has therefore used many three lineups this season with Paul, Gilgeous-Alexander and the more mercurial Dennis Schroder.

It is customary for Paul to lie down in the first three quarters and let Gilgeous-Alexander and Schroeder take turns, and then, if the team is behind or the game is headed for the final period, Paul takes a step forward and wins.

Oklahoma City has won 11 games this season in which they entered the last quarter – considering they have only played 37 times so far, this is a very impressive comeback.

















3:59



The fit Oklahoma City Thunder and the young star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are & # 39; creating havoc & # 39; for its Western Conference rivals, says analyst Caron Butler



The lack of depth in the team is responsible for why they often go to the end of the final stanza, however, they have also been able to rely on their veteran star to get them out of there so often.

At a time when the NBA has moved irreversibly towards rhythm and space, Paul operates firmly challenging the new orthodoxy. Its area is the middle range; firing exactly 50 percent in the season between 10 feet and the three-point line, he is doing the same things that the defenses are now trained in a ritual way to allow.

But you can't allow it when Paul does it, because he does it too well.

Nor can you really stop him, since, with his permanent dribble and his understanding of angles, Paul can slide into a double pointer in this way whenever he wishes. You can also pass them to the corners and wings much better than most, and therefore you have defenses on a rope when you are at your best.

Image:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Paul in action for the Oklahoma City Thunder



Slightly losing your speed and endurance in the second half of your career means that Paul cannot do this as often as he once did. But he does not do less well, and now that he is no longer with a Rockets team so committed to the volume of three shooting points that he as an individual has never been so good, Paul is back in the areas where he operates . best. The effect on both your individual production and the success of your team is palpable.

With Steph Curry and Klay Thompson out, there is a vacancy on guard on the Western All-Star list. Mike Conley has not played well or has not been healthy, so once again he will not succeed, and although his jazz partner Donovan Mitchell has made significant and important improvements to his game this year to overcome Conley's deficiency, The West has not seen any. New guard candidates stand to claim a position.

The team's success is too important for someone's credentials so that someone like Devin Booker or Jrue Holiday is more likely to win a place over Paul.

Positional rankings are somewhat arbitrary in basketball, however, for all stellar purposes, it has been decided that they matter. With that in mind, the rankings of LeBron James (full-time striker playing full-time as a guard) and Luka Doncic (guard in the striker's body) could squeeze to have an additional guard, pushing Paul once more. However, there is space between the reserve places for a game winner like him.

Image:

Paul shoots on Luka Doncic



The great irony could be if Paul wins a place in the All-Star Game, he will do so at the expense of the man for whom he was changed. Westbrook has improved over the past month, but its overall figures for the season do not impress. The scoring efficiency that decreased so strongly in the last two seasons has not returned to him, and yet he remains extremely aggressive in the search for his shots without being able to perform them consistently.

In direct contrast to the manner considered and the handling of Paul's tempo, Westbrook still rages. But Paul's path is working better, and the poor decision-making of the Thunder under the Westbrook administration that dipped them for so many years is now a thing of the past.

No other team has won more than five games at the end of the last quarter. No other team has Chris Paul.

If Paul's path could have worked better alongside the dominant James Harden in the ball is a subject for other spaces. The Rockets clearly did not think they would, so they exchanged it; Harden clearly did not think it was so, so he asked them to do so.

Image:

Paul celebrates after draining a triple against Chicago



Regardless of that, being moved during the summer and receiving the keys of a team once again has given Paul the opportunity to prove that there are still some sparks in the fire. He has thrown a pair of logs.

As a final comparison, consider what could be the comparable case of the young Damian Lillard. In Portland, Lillard is still Lillard. His team is falling around him, but that is due to a series of injuries, deviations and a lack of depth instead of failing on his own. He has tried to take his unmanned team as Paul has done. But he has not been able to do it as well as the "old man,quot;.

Paul has also remained Paul, although he has lost his fastball, does not turn the corner as fast as he did, has had to relax with defensive pressure and has to be increasingly selective when he tries to take on the game

But for him to have maintained his level of play and, nevertheless, also to have improved it since last year and become a threat of acquisition once again, taking into account his age, is quite redux.

One more place in the All-Star Game in the final chapter of his career would be an appropriate tribute, and certainly not the end.

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.