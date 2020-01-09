Chris Brown's Baby Aeko laughs in a new super cute clip – Check it out!

Chris Brown and Ammika Harris are madly in love with their new baby, which means they are also excited to show it on social media! That said, the first time the mother went to her platform to share a clip of the baby's laugh in response to her question of whether she was happy.

As you can imagine, everyone who came across the clip melted due to too much tenderness!

In the video that was published yesterday in the IG Stories of Ammika, you can see the bundle of joy holding a teddy bear, his loving mother cooing his adoration as he stutters a storm.

In a high voice, Ammika asks: ‘what are you saying baby? Are you happy baby

Little Aeko looks with his huge eyes and, as he also pointed out, for a baby who is not yet two months old, Chris Brown's son seems to have a lot to say, for now, in his baby language, of course. !

Watch the super cute clip here:

While they kept it hidden for a while, today, proud parents don't miss a day to show it to their followers online.

Speaking of which, just yesterday, the singer shared a picture of the happy boy who looks a lot like his father.

As for the legend, he simply wrote: ‘Mr. Brown. & # 39;

Following the same recipe, Chris was sure he did not forget to show his eldest daughter, Royalty either, the legend of his own photo: ‘Ms. Brown! & # 39;

Meanwhile, insider information previously shared with HollywoodLife that Aeko's birth has brought Chris and Ammika closer.

"Chris is madly in love with his son and also very grateful to Ammika for bringing him into this world."



