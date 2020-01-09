Cassie publishes the first image of Frankie's daughter's face a month after welcoming her!

It's been a month since Cassie welcomed her baby Frankie called! That said, the proud mom finally decided to share a photo that shows the baby's face on social media.

The cute baby is definitely beautiful and not surprising with an awesome mother like her!

While Cassie published another image showing baby Frankie in December, she posed in a way that hid her face, which means that through this new photo of the sleeping girl, it's officially the first time fans have known her!

The first snapshot that was published on December 11 and showed joy with Cassie's husband, Alex Fine, only showed Frankie's head, an ear and his dark hair.

But the image shared yesterday is a full-body one this time, which shows her sitting in a blurry seat.

She can be seen sleeping, with her head resting on one of her little hands.

It seems that the photo was taken during a professional photo shoot and can really be exhausting for a month-old baby!

Even so, the advantage when photographing babies is that, even if they fall asleep during it, the photos are equally beautiful, if not more!

Cassie's daughter is absolutely adorable with rosy cheeks and naturally red lips.

Look at the beautiful photo here:

In addition, it seems that the subject of the photo shoot was a cowgirl, since at that time she wore a pink cowboy hat.

Ad

Not only that, but he also wore jeans with cowhide print that had fringes on the sides, as well as a matching shirt!



Post views:

9 9